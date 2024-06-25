PDE4 Inhibitor Market to Exhibit Substantial Growth Rate During the Study Period (2020–2034) | DelveInsight

The PDE4 inhibitor market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by expanding research in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. With an increasing understanding of their therapeutic potential and advancements in drug delivery technologies, PDE4 inhibitors are anticipated to witness heightened demand. Moreover, their potential applications in treating psychiatric disorders further contribute to the optimistic growth projections for the PDE4 inhibitor market.

The PDE4 inhibitor market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by expanding research in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. With an increasing understanding of their therapeutic potential and advancements in drug delivery technologies, PDE4 inhibitors are anticipated to witness heightened demand. Moreover, their potential applications in treating psychiatric disorders further contribute to the optimistic growth projections for the PDE4 inhibitor market.

DelveInsight’s PDE4 Inhibitor Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, emerging PDE4 inhibitors, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted PDE4 Inhibitor market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the PDE4 Inhibitor Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the PDE4 inhibitor market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2034.

Leading PDE4 inhibitor companies such as UNION therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Tetra Discovery Partners, Takeda, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and others are developing novel PDE4 inhibitors that can be available in the PDE4 Inhibitor market in the coming years.

Some of the key PDE4 inhibitors include Orismilast modified release tablets, CHF6001, Otezla, Zatolmilast, TAK-279, PF-07038124, and Deucravacitinib, among others.

In April 2024, Alto Neuroscience announced positive Phase I results for ALTO-101, a Novel PDE4 Inhibitor in development for Schizophrenia. Based on these data, the company is planning to initiate a trial evaluating ALTO101 in patients with cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia in the first half of 2024.

In September 2023, Shionogi announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Tetra Therapeutics, a Shionogi Group Company, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for zatolmilast (BPN14770), an investigational treatment being studied for Fragile X syndrome (FXS).

In January 2023, UNION Therapeutics received FDA Fast Track designation for oral orismilast for the treatment of moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

PDE4 Inhibitor Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of PDE4 inhibitors exhibit a fascinating interplay between pharmaceutical innovation, regulatory landscapes, and therapeutic demand. These inhibitors, targeting the phosphodiesterase 4 enzyme, have garnered significant attention due to their potential in treating a spectrum of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. One notable aspect driving market dynamics is the ever-evolving understanding of the role of PDE4 in various physiological processes, which constantly unveils new therapeutic opportunities and expands the potential market.

Moreover, the competitive landscape within the PDE4 inhibitor market is dynamic and multifaceted. Established players continually invest in research and development to enhance existing therapies or develop novel formulations with improved efficacy and safety profiles. Simultaneously, emerging biotech firms and academic institutions are actively exploring innovative approaches to PDE4 inhibition, contributing to the diversity of offerings in the PDE4 inhibitor market and fostering healthy competition.

Regulatory factors also play a pivotal role in shaping the dynamics of the PDE4 inhibitor market. Approval processes, labeling requirements, and post-marketing surveillance exert significant influence on product accessibility, pricing strategies, and market penetration. Furthermore, the evolving regulatory environment, including considerations for biosimilars and generics, adds another layer of complexity to PDE4 inhibitor market dynamics, influencing product differentiation and market positioning strategies adopted by manufacturers. Overall, the PDE4 inhibitor market dynamics reflect a balance between scientific advancements, competitive forces, and regulatory imperatives, all of which collectively shape the trajectory of therapeutic innovation and patient access to these promising treatments.





PDE4 Inhibitor Treatment Market

PDE4 inhibitors demonstrate promise in addressing various inflammatory conditions such as psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, dermatitis, and COPD. Their mechanism involves the control of inflammatory reactions, rendering them effective in therapy. Roflumilast was approved for oral use in the treatment of severe COPD and asthma symptoms in the EU in 2010 and in the USA in 2011, making it the first PDE4 inhibitor to be approved. Studies have shown that roflumilast is a potent anti-inflammatory drug that helps regulate airway inflammation.

Apremilast, another orally administered PDE4 inhibitor, effectively reduces inflammatory responses. Unlike many topical treatments, apremilast has broader applications and systemic effects. However, it has been associated with adverse effects such as headaches, abdominal pain, depression, weight loss, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, nasopharyngitis, and upper respiratory tract infections.

In December 2016, Pfizer received approval from the FDA for EUCRISA (crisaborole), a new topical ointment for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis that operates without steroids. Crisaborole functions as a phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE-4) inhibitor, leading to increased levels of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) inside cells. The exact mechanism by which crisaborole treats atopic dermatitis is not fully understood. In March 2020, Pfizer announced that the FDA had approved a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for EUCRISA, allowing its use in children as young as 3 months old with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

Key Emerging PDE4 Inhibitors and Companies

Orismilast modified release tablets: UNION therapeutics

CHF6001: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Otezla: Amgen

Zatolmilast: Tetra Discovery Partners

TAK-279: Takeda

Deucravacitinib: Bristol-Myers Squibb

PF-07038124: Pfizer

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the PDE4 inhibitors market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the PDE4 inhibitors market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

PDE4 Inhibitor Overview

Phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitors represent a promising class of drugs known for their potential in treating inflammatory diseases. These inhibitors work by targeting the enzyme PDE4, which plays a crucial role in the regulation of cyclic adenosine monophosphate (cAMP) levels within cells. By inhibiting PDE4, these drugs increase intracellular cAMP levels, which subsequently modulate various inflammatory responses. This mechanism has shown efficacy in managing a range of inflammatory conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

One of the key advantages of PDE4 inhibitors lies in their ability to provide targeted relief from inflammation with potentially fewer systemic side effects compared to traditional anti-inflammatory medications. However, challenges such as optimizing selectivity and minimizing side effects like nausea and gastrointestinal disturbances have been areas of focus for ongoing research and drug development in this field. Despite these challenges, PDE4 inhibitors continue to be a subject of intense investigation and hold significant promise as valuable therapeutic agents for managing inflammatory diseases.

PDE4 Inhibitor Epidemiology Segmentation

The PDE4 inhibitor report takes into the account of historical, current, and forecasted PDE4 inhibitor patient pool. The PDE4 inhibitor market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalent Cases of Selected Indications (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Atopic Dermatitis, Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, and others)

Total Eligible Patient Pool for PDE4 Inhibitors in Selected Indications

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for PDE4 Inhibitors

PDE4 Inhibitor Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 PDE4 Inhibitor Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key PDE4 Inhibitor Companies UNION therapeutics, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Amgen, Tetra Discovery Partners, Takeda, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and others Key PDE4 Inhibitor Orismilast modified release tablets, CHF6001, Otezla, Zatolmilast, TAK-279, PF-07038124, and Deucravacitinib, among others

Scope of the PDE4 Inhibitor Market Report

PDE4 Inhibitor Therapeutic Assessment: PDE4 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies

PDE4 Inhibitor current marketed and emerging therapies PDE4 Inhibitor Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging PDE4 Inhibitor Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging PDE4 Inhibitor Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, PDE4 Inhibitor Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. PDE4 Inhibitor Market Key Insights 2. PDE4 Inhibitor Market Report Introduction 3. PDE4 Inhibitor Market Overview at a Glance 4. PDE4 Inhibitor Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. PDE4 Inhibitor Treatment and Management 7. PDE4 Inhibitor Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. PDE4 Inhibitor Marketed Drugs 10. PDE4 Inhibitor Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major PDE4 Inhibitor Market Analysis 12. PDE4 Inhibitor Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

