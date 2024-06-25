U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Research Key Insights for Strategic Planning

U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market Research

The surge in the use of pearlescent pigments in cosmetics and personal care products drives market growth.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Pearlescent Pigment Market by Application (Cosmetics and Personal Care, Others): Country Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Key Market Insights

Drivers

- Increased Demand in Cosmetics & Personal Care: The surge in the use of pearlescent pigments in cosmetics and personal care products drives market growth.

- Growth in Cosmetics Industry: The expansion of the U.S. cosmetics and personal care sector fuels the demand for pearlescent pigments.

Restraints

- Rise in Veganism: The growing trend of veganism hinders the demand for natural pearl essence, impacting market growth.

Opportunities

- Product Innovation: Advances in product development and new launches present opportunities for market expansion.

Application Insights

Largest Segment: Others

- Contribution (2021): Over 80% of the market revenue.

- Applications: Include paints and coatings, plastics, printing ink, resin art, graphic arts, and more.

- Function: Pearlescent pigments enhance color, opacity, gloss, and rheological properties. They also reduce coating costs by acting as volume fillers.

- Fastest Growing Segment: Cosmetics & Personal Care

- CAGR (2022-2031): 6.31%

- Applications: Pearlescent pigments are used in various products to add color, luster, and shine, including powders, eye shadows, nail polishes, hair care products, and shower gels.

Leading Market Players

- BASF SE

- ECKART GmbH

- Sun Chemical

- IFC Solutions

- Kuncai Americas

- Sensient Technologies Corporation

- DIC Corporation

- KP Pigments

- Merck KGaA

- Glitter Unique, LLC

- Sandream Specialties

These companies are key players in the U.S. Pearlescent Pigment market, employing strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their market position.

Conclusion:

The U.S. Pearlescent Pigment market is set to grow significantly, driven by the increasing use of pearlescent pigments in the cosmetics and personal care industries and ongoing product innovations. Despite challenges such as the rise of veganism, opportunities for growth abound due to continuous advancements in product offerings and market strategies.

