iPOP! Celebrates 20 Years of Discovering Tomorrow's Talent with a Star-Studded Event in Anaheim
EINPresswire.com/ -- iPOP! is gearing up for a landmark event, celebrating two decades of launching the careers of aspiring performers. From June 28th to July 2nd, 2024, Anaheim will host a star-studded gathering of emerging talent, industry experts, and celebrity coaches, all coming together to mark iPOP!’s 20th anniversary.
Since its inception, iPOP! has been a beacon for young talent, promoting them to leading agents, managers, casting directors, record labels, producers, and other industry professionals. The event is held twice yearly in the Los Angeles area and attracts performers from over 30 different countries. Participants work closely with industry experts, compete in front of influential figures, and often leave with signed contracts that kickstart their careers.
This year's event promises to be extraordinary, not only because of the milestone celebration but also due to its partnership with the Thirst Project. This nonprofit organization, supported by the enthusiasm and dedication of young people, is on a mission to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that desperately need safe, clean drinking water.
The Water Crisis by the Numbers:
- 785 million people worldwide still lack access to safe, clean drinking water.
- Women and children in developing countries walk an average of 3.75 miles to fetch contaminated water.
- Waterborne diseases kill more people than AIDS, malaria, and all world violence combined.
The transformation that occurs at iPOP! is nothing short of astonishing. By providing a safe and constructive environment, iPOP! accelerates the development of confidence and experience essential for success in the highly competitive worlds of acting, modeling, singing, and dancing. Careers are launched, and futures begin at iPOP!, making it an event not to be missed.
Celebrity Coaches for the Event:
- Connor Weil
- Robert Vito
- Christian Monzon
- James Lugo
- Simone Posey
Alum of the Year:
- Redding Munsell (Oscar-nominated short film "Red, White, and Blue")
- Notable work: "The Young and the Restless"
VIP Attendees:
- Manny Cabo (The Voice)
- Mike Manning
- Luke Romick (Thirst Project)
- Representatives from the Young Artist Academy Awards
- New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts
- EMR Media
- Teen Beat Media
iPOP! Concert Series Benefiting Thirst Project:
On Saturday, June 29, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM PDT, at the Hilton Anaheim (777 West Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802), the iPOP! Concert Series will kick off the summer with performances by Alexander James Rodriguez, Secrets of Sound, Full Circle, Reese Warren, and Capri, hosted by Mike Manning.
A suggested donation of $25 provides one person with clean drinking water for life. Show your receipt for the donation and meet select performers in person! Donations can be made at Thirst Project iPOP Campaign.
Concert Series Performers:
- Alexander James Rodriguez
- Secrets of Sound
- Full Circle
- Reese Warren
- Capri Everitt
Show Directors:
- Kelly Anne Alexander
- Bridgett Carroll
Executive Producers:
- Kirsten Poulin
- Courtney A. Stewart
- German Morales
As iPOP! celebrates its 20th year, it continues to serve as a pivotal platform for emerging talent. The event not only offers invaluable industry connections but also supports a worthy cause through its partnership with the Thirst Project. Attendees will witness firsthand the magic of iPOP! as it shapes the stars of tomorrow while making a significant impact on global water security.
For more information, visit www.ipopla.com.
Rachel Dares
Since its inception, iPOP! has been a beacon for young talent, promoting them to leading agents, managers, casting directors, record labels, producers, and other industry professionals. The event is held twice yearly in the Los Angeles area and attracts performers from over 30 different countries. Participants work closely with industry experts, compete in front of influential figures, and often leave with signed contracts that kickstart their careers.
This year's event promises to be extraordinary, not only because of the milestone celebration but also due to its partnership with the Thirst Project. This nonprofit organization, supported by the enthusiasm and dedication of young people, is on a mission to end the global water crisis by building freshwater wells in developing communities that desperately need safe, clean drinking water.
The Water Crisis by the Numbers:
- 785 million people worldwide still lack access to safe, clean drinking water.
- Women and children in developing countries walk an average of 3.75 miles to fetch contaminated water.
- Waterborne diseases kill more people than AIDS, malaria, and all world violence combined.
The transformation that occurs at iPOP! is nothing short of astonishing. By providing a safe and constructive environment, iPOP! accelerates the development of confidence and experience essential for success in the highly competitive worlds of acting, modeling, singing, and dancing. Careers are launched, and futures begin at iPOP!, making it an event not to be missed.
Celebrity Coaches for the Event:
- Connor Weil
- Robert Vito
- Christian Monzon
- James Lugo
- Simone Posey
Alum of the Year:
- Redding Munsell (Oscar-nominated short film "Red, White, and Blue")
- Notable work: "The Young and the Restless"
VIP Attendees:
- Manny Cabo (The Voice)
- Mike Manning
- Luke Romick (Thirst Project)
- Representatives from the Young Artist Academy Awards
- New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts
- EMR Media
- Teen Beat Media
iPOP! Concert Series Benefiting Thirst Project:
On Saturday, June 29, from 6:30 PM to 9:00 PM PDT, at the Hilton Anaheim (777 West Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802), the iPOP! Concert Series will kick off the summer with performances by Alexander James Rodriguez, Secrets of Sound, Full Circle, Reese Warren, and Capri, hosted by Mike Manning.
A suggested donation of $25 provides one person with clean drinking water for life. Show your receipt for the donation and meet select performers in person! Donations can be made at Thirst Project iPOP Campaign.
Concert Series Performers:
- Alexander James Rodriguez
- Secrets of Sound
- Full Circle
- Reese Warren
- Capri Everitt
Show Directors:
- Kelly Anne Alexander
- Bridgett Carroll
Executive Producers:
- Kirsten Poulin
- Courtney A. Stewart
- German Morales
As iPOP! celebrates its 20th year, it continues to serve as a pivotal platform for emerging talent. The event not only offers invaluable industry connections but also supports a worthy cause through its partnership with the Thirst Project. Attendees will witness firsthand the magic of iPOP! as it shapes the stars of tomorrow while making a significant impact on global water security.
For more information, visit www.ipopla.com.
Rachel Dares
Rachel Dares PR
+1 714-718-9043
email us here