Agricultural Textiles Market Developments Notable Innovations and Breakthroughs

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural textiles market, valued at $11.8 billion in 2021, is projected to reach $18.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

- Increased Demand in Agriculture: Rising adoption of agricultural textiles for enhanced crop protection and productivity.

- Eco-Friendly Products: Growing preference for sustainable and organic agricultural products.

Opportunities:

- Technological Advancements: Innovations in textile technology to improve durability and efficiency.

Restraints:

- Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Variability in raw material costs impacts market stability.

Segmentation Analysis

By Type:

- Knitted: Dominated the market in 2021 with nearly 50% share; projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.

- Woven, Non-Woven, Others: Also significant contributors.

By Material:

- Polyethylene: Accounted for over one-third of revenue; expected to grow at a 5.2% CAGR.

- Nylon, Polypropylene, Polyesters, Others: Other materials analyzed.

By Product Type:

- Fishing Nets: Largest revenue share in 2021 (nearly one-third); dominance expected to continue.

- Shade Nets: Expected to grow fastest at 5.4% CAGR.

- Mulch Mats, Anti-Hail & Anti-Bird Nets, Crop Covers, Others: Also examined.

By Application:

- Aquaculture: Largest share in 2021 (over 40%); projected to lead.

- Agriculture: Expected to show the highest CAGR of 5.2%.

- Horticulture, Forestry, Others: Other key applications.

By Region:

- Asia-Pacific: Held over half the market share in 2021; fastest growth forecasted at 5.1% CAGR.

- North America, Europe, LAMEA: Other regions assessed.

Leading Players

- Beaulieu Technical Textiles

- Siang May Pte Ltd.

- Helios Group S.r.l.

- tencate geosynthetics

- Garware Technical Fibres Ltd.

- Diatex

- Aduno SRL

- Meyabond Industry & Trading (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

- Belton Industries

- Hy-Tex (UK) Limited

Strategies:

Leading companies employ strategies like partnerships, expansions, collaborations, and joint ventures to strengthen their market position.

