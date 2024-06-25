New partnership will advance development of pea and fava protein ingredients and food products

Consortium will use expertise to optimize ingredient processing and develop new meat alternative products

Saskatoon, SK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s food system is evolving. As consumers look for a diversity of sustainable, affordable food products, innovators throughout ingredient manufacturing and food processing sector are working to develop these products while strengthening and adding value to the food supply chain. Today, Protein Industries Canada announced a new project that will further accelerate work in this area, through the optimization and utilization of pea and fava protein ingredients.

Throughout the course of the project, partners Lovingly Made Flour Mills, TMRW Foods and Dutton Farms will combine their expertise to add value to Canadian pea and fava crops. With their focus on developing optimal varieties into protein ingredients that meet the functionality needs of food processors, the partners are creating a full value-chain feedback loop that helps meet the demands of ingredient processors, food manufacturers and consumers alike. This will, in turn, help improve the affordability, nutrition and consistency of the end products, leading to a stronger domestic ingredient manufacturing industry and capturing new economic opportunity for Canada.

“Canada is proud to support Protein Industries Canada as it continues to work with industry to develop new uses for protein ingredients while fostering strong and resilient supply chains in Canada,” stated the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “Projects like this are expanding the supply and diversity of plant-based products both here in Canada and abroad while supporting an increased selection of healthy, sustainable food options for consumers.”

“Canada is a leader when it comes to innovation in agriculture, and we’re always looking for ways to strengthen our food supply chain and help feed the world with healthy and nutritious food. Investments in developing crop varieties and improving processing methods for plant-based foods will get more value back to our farmers and food processors, while giving folks the opportunity to try new ingredients,” said The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Beginning in the field, Dutton Farms will work with Lovingly Made to determine the best pea and fava varieties for use in Lovingly Made’s processing and extrusion methods. This will help Lovingly Made optimize their processing and extrusion methods, with the goal of developing new texturized vegetable protein ingredients. TMRW Foods will then test these ingredients, as well as use Dutton Farms’ varieties to extrude their own protein ingredients, for use in new meat alternative products for grocery and food service in Canadian and international markets.

“Investment into Canada’s ingredient manufacturing sector can help improve Canada’s productivity and prosperity,” Protein Industries Canada CEO Bill Greuel said. “By focusing on developing and better utilizing pea and fava ingredients, partners Lovingly Made Flour Mills, TMRW Foods and Dutton Farms are bringing increased value to two key Canadian protein crops. This value will only build as the ingredients make their way into finished food products and reach international markets, helping Canada achieve its $25 billion opportunity in plant-based food, ingredients and bioproducts.”

A total of $7.7 million has been committed to the project, with Protein Industries Canada investing $3.3 million and the partners committing the remainder. This focused investment on ingredient processing and continued addition of value through further food manufacturing is expected to help boost Canada’s footprint in the global plant-based food, ingredient and bioproducts sector, helping it meet its $25 billion potential.

“Lovingly Made Flour Mills is thrilled to partner with Dutton Farms and TMRW Foods through this funding from Protein Industries Canada, which marks the beginning of an exciting collaboration aimed at driving innovation forward. This funding not only underscores our commitment to innovation but also enables us to bring groundbreaking solutions to the forefront in plant-based proteins,” said Heidi Dutton, Chief Executive Officer of Lovingly Made Flour Mills.

"We are privileged to receive this support, which allows us to add significant value to the Canadian agricultural supply chain. Plant proteins are the most efficient way to feed the planet, and this project will accelerate our ability to make high-quality alternative proteins accessible and affordable to the masses,” TMRW Foods Co-Founder and CEO Dean Blignaut said.

“The Protein Industries Canada research project is a significant milestone for Dutton Farms, enabling us to concentrate on increasing yield, protein and seed quality. These factors are not only crucial for the profitability of faba bean in production for farmers, but also hold immense potential for the plant food industry, promising a future of more nutritious and sustainable food options,” Dutton Farms Owner Vicki Dutton said. “Dutton Farms is proud to collaborate with these two game-changing plant food industry pioneers.”

Protein Industries Canada is one of Canada’s five Global Innovation Clusters. Protein Industries Canada and its members are working to embrace the $25 billion opportunity presented by Canada’s ingredient manufacturing, food processing and bio-product sector. Projects such as these add value to, and create new markets for, Canadian crops, generating local jobs and supporting new economic development in locations across Canada. More information can be found at theroadto25billion.ca.

--

About Lovingly Made Flour Mills

Founded in 2018, Lovingly Made Flour Mills stands as Canada’s leading dry fractionation plant, specializing in the transformation of pulse crops into high-quality food ingredients. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, they have established themselves as pioneers in the industry, utilizing state-of-the-art technology and expertise to deliver premium products to their customers. In 2023, they expanded their operations by acquiring Canada’s premier protein extrusion plant, further solidifying their position as a leader in the market. Located in close proximity to the growing regions of pea and faba bean, as well as key breeding programs, knowledge and research centers, their facilities are strategically positioned to maximize efficiency and quality. Their dedicated team is passionate about driving forward the pulse industry, contributing to a healthier, more sustainable future for generations to come.

About TMRW Foods

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, TMRW is a food innovation company exploring the endless ways in which plant protein can feed the planet—today and tomorrow.

Their mission is to shift our planet's reliance on animal protein to alternative sources. To achieve this, we must create food solutions that meet the needs of many. They believe that plant proteins must be more flavourful, nutritious, affordable and accessible than animal proteins for a more sustainable food system to become a reality.

About Dutton Farms

In the 1970s, Dutton Farms blazed a trail in the agriculture industry by being one of the first farms in the area to introduce pulse crops into its rotation. As a seed grower, they produced select seeds of new varieties, pioneering the diversification of farmers' genetics. The seed plant evolved into exporting peas, a testament to their foresight and adaptability. As exporters traveling the world selling Canadian pulses, they gained a deep understanding of the importance of seeds, better access and market demand. In 2024, Dutton Farms, continuing its legacy of innovation, is researching how to further increase yield and performance in pulse crops.

