Collabra Technology joins the CoreLogic® Real Estate Alliance Network

Since Homesnap was sunsetted, agents have missed the ability to seamlessly promote their listings directly from the MLS. Now with this new partnership between Corelogic and Collabra, users of MLS-Touch and Matrix will be able to promote their listings via digital advertising with one click right from inside two of their core tools. As days on market have started to increase and buyers are being more selective, the need to generate listing attention is ever greater. For Corelogic users, they will now have a seamless way to give their listings social media exposure without the cumbersome process of exporting their listing out of the MLS and into another system. Great addition to the Corelogic Alliance Network in my view.

I would like to know if there’s a cost to the MLS to offer this additional marketing service for their agents. While MLSs are always looking for ways to make it easier for their subscribers to generate business opportunities through the MLS, some are hesitant to invest in new tools until the dust of the implications of the settlement have settled.