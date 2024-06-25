Submit Release
Glasgow Boiler Installations Partners with Kanda Finance: 0% APR Boiler Finance Now Available

Glasgow Boiler Installations announces a new partnership with Kanda Finance, offering customers 0% APR financing on boiler installations.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glasgow Boiler Installations, a leading provider of boiler installation and repair services in Glasgow, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Kanda Finance. This collaboration brings a fantastic opportunity for homeowners in Glasgow, allowing them to finance boiler installations with 0% APR for up to three years.

Replacing a boiler can be a significant expense, especially when unexpected. Glasgow Boiler Installations understands this and is committed to making boiler replacements more accessible. Through their partnership with Kanda Finance, customers can now spread the cost of a new boiler installation over affordable monthly payments, with no interest charged for three months. For consumers looking to spread the cost for over three to ten years, the interest rate is just 14.9%.

This 0% APR financing option makes it easier for homeowners to invest in a new, energy-efficient boiler. Upgrading to a new boiler can not only improve heating performance and reliability but also potentially reduce energy bills.

Don't let boiler trouble leave you in the cold. Contact Glasgow Boiler Installations today to learn more about their 0% APR boiler finance options and schedule a free no-obligation quote.

Glasgow Boiler Installations is a reputable and experienced company dedicated to providing exceptional boiler installation and repair services in Glasgow. They are committed to customer satisfaction and offer a wide range of boiler services to meet all needs.

