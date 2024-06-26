Apricorn Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Implementing business processes that meet ISO 9001:2015 signals to our customers and prospects that we are focused on the highest quality assurance standards” — Kurt Markley, Apricorn Managing Director, Americas

POWAY, CALIF., USA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Apricorn, the leading manufacturer of software-free, 256-bit AES XTS hardware-encrypted USB data storage devices, has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification from IAPMO SCB, effective immediately. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized business standard focused on quality management systems.

“Apricorn makes encryption storage devices that are recognized as the best in the industry and are used across regulated industries such as government, healthcare, financial services and more. Implementing business processes that meet ISO 9001:2015 signals to our customers and prospects that we are focused on the highest quality assurance standards now, and are committed to continually improving them in the future,” said Kurt Markley, Managing Director Americas at Apricorn.

According to the certifying body, IAPMO SCB, companies that implement ISO 9001:2015 requirements and achieve certification commonly find benefits such as:

● Maintains and improves the quality of products and services, leading to increased customer satisfaction.

● Streamlines processes, reduces errors, and increases operational efficiency, resulting in cost savings and improved resource utilization.

● Enhances the organization’s credibility, making it more attractive to international customers and partners.

● Demonstrates compliance with quality management standards, reducing the risk of noncompliance issues and associated penalties.

● Encourages a culture of continuous improvement, fostering innovation and adaptability within the organization.

Apricorn’s ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to its headquarters in Southern California, which houses its research and development, product testing facilities, and business operations teams.

Apricorn devices provide a simple and secure method for transporting sensitive data outside the firewall or storing offline, and help companies in regulated industries adhere to compliance regulations including finance, government, power & energy, legal and healthcare. Visit www.apricorn.com for more information on the Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives.

About Apricorn

Apricorn provides secure storage innovations to the most prominent companies in the categories of finance, healthcare, education, and government throughout North America and EMEA. Apricorn products have become the trusted standard for a myriad of data security strategies worldwide. Founded in 1983, numerous award-winning products and patents have been developed under the Apricorn brand as well as for a number of leading computer manufacturers on an OEM basis.

