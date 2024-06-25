FRANDZEL PARTNER MICHAEL GOMEZ NAMED LEADING BANKRUPTCY LAWYER BY LAWDRAGON
EINPresswire.com/ -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Partner Michael Gomez has been recognized by Lawdragon’s “500 Leading Global Bankruptcy & Restructuring Lawyers” guide.
“These are the lawyers who can make all the difference for a business, debtor or creditor and have done so time and time again,” states the publisher. “They reflect the move away from the more extreme boom and bust cycles of bankruptcy practice to a more sustained reality of leverage as a financial tool – wanted or not – throughout economic cycles in a global economy.”
Michael Gomez is a Martindale Hubbell AV-Rated lawyer who focuses his practice in the areas of bankruptcy, debtor and creditor rights, commercial litigation, and business litigation; debt workout negotiations, restructuring and documentation of commercial lending transactions, and personal property and real estate-secured credits. He has represented various entities, including debtors, creditors’ committees, hedge funds, indenture trustees, equipment lessors, receivers, landlords, bankruptcy trustees, judgment creditors, private lenders, and institutional lenders in out-of-court workouts, federal and state court litigation, and chapters 7, 11, 12, and 13 bankruptcy cases.
Mr. Gomez routinely moderates and speaks at educational presentations before clients and trade groups concerning bankruptcy, enforcing judgments, financing distressed borrowers, and agricultural lending issues. Among his achievements, he has successfully resolved multiple disputes using a combination of Article9 of the Commercial Code and bankruptcy. He is also the recipient of the Judge Barry Russell Award presented by the Federal Bar Association, Los Angeles Chapter. Gomez was named to the 2024 Southern California Super Lawyers list and recognized as a "Leaders of Influence: Minority Attorneys" for 2024 by the Los Angeles Business Journal. He was also named a ‘Legal Visionary’ by the Los Angeles Times.
JONATHAN FITZGARRALD
