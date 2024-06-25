Historic Building in Downtown St. Louis Set for Auction
Public Inspection is this Friday, June 28 from 11-2pm
“A small portion of the property is currently leased to multiple tenants, but the zoning is unrestricted use.”ST. LOUIS, MO, USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The public is invited to attend an open house/inspection this Friday June 28 from 11-2pm at 419 Gano Ave. This 180,000+/-sf building is in an opportunity zone and zoned “K” giving a new owner a lot of use flexibility. The auction will be held online July 22-24 and is being conducted by Williams & Williams Real Estate Auction in Tulsa, OK.
The building has ties to Moon Brothers Carriage Company Manufacturers, who commissioned the prominent St Louis architects Eames & Young to design the brick factory. The building would later house a furniture store; a painted sign for Artistic Furniture Co. still appears on the building.
The seller has made significant improvements to the property, including installing LED lighting throughout, a new fire suppression sprinkler system, a new T.P.O. membrane roof and electrical upgrades. Inside there are two old wooden freight elevators and three docks. A railroad spur runs along the east side of the property. “A small portion of the property is currently leased to multiple tenants, but the zoning is unrestricted use. You could use it for warehouse and storage, manufacturing, design studios or multifamily are all possibilities,” said Fontana Fitzwilson, EVP of Sales with Williams & Williams. She added the building has visibility from I-70, is adjacent to a Procter & Gamble office building and located in the strong North Industrial Corridor.
Inspection dates are Fridays June 28 and July 12 from 11-2 pm both days. Private showings may be accommodated by calling 800.801.8003 For full terms of sale, photos and links to request due diligence information, please visit williamsauction.com/STLOUIS.
Williams & Williams (https://www.williamsauction.com/) is a worldwide real estate auction firm and the leader in global live and interactive auctions. A full-service brokerage with an operating footprint in all 50 United States and U.S. Territories, the company is part of the Insight One Solutions family of companies. Williams & Williams also cooperatively partners with residential, commercial and land brokers to auction property throughout the United States and abroad.
