Artesian Resources Corporation’s Annual Charitable Golf Tournament Raises Nearly $135,000

NEWARK, Del., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA) announced that its Annual Charitable Golf Outing raised nearly $135,000, bringing the thirteen-year total to $875,000. Over 175 golfers representing Artesian’s valued vendors and business partners gathered on June 3rd at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware to support local charitable organizations. “We are immensely grateful for the generous support from our business partners to be able to once again have such an incredibly successful event. Their continued partnership with us each year enables Artesian to have a positive impact on local charities across the Delmarva Peninsula,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.



Our gold sponsors this year were:

AssuredPartners Austin & Bednash Construction, Inc. Core & Main Eagle Control Corporation Ferguson Waterworks Klenzoid, Inc. McWane Waterworks Metra Industries, Inc. Pureflow Filtration Technivate, Inc. Tri-State Underground, Inc.

The following charities, among others, will benefit from their sponsorship:

Delaware Nature Society, founded in 1964, is a leading environmental nonprofit organization in the region. Their mission is to connect people and nature to create a healthy environment for all through education, conservation, and advocacy.

Ray of Hope Mission Center, Cecil County, Maryland, provides exceptional services, education, outreach, and advocacy so that people with disabilities and seniors can live, learn, work and play in our communities.

Nicki Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company said, “Artesian is proud to have hosted yet another successful annual fundraising event. The proceeds provide significant value to local charitable organizations that offer meaningful assistance to our communities. As a leading provider of water and wastewater services, Artesian recognizes the importance of giving back to the communities where we both live and serve.”

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.8 billion gallons of water per year through 1,470 miles of water main to over a third of Delawareans.

