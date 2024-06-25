Bong Go assists fire victims in Manila City; calls for strengthened fire prevention efforts in communities

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted families affected by a recent fire incident in Barangay 58, Zone 5, District 1, Tondo, Manila City, on Sunday, June 23.

In his message, Go reaffirmed his determination to carry forward a collective goal of providing a comfortable life for all Filipinos, ensuring that no one is left behind on the path to recovery.

"Noon pa man, pangako ko na kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, basta kaya ng aking katawan at panahon, sunog, putok ng bulkan, lindol, bagyo, pupuntahan po namin kayo. Makatulong, makabigay ng solusyon sa mga problema, makapag-iwan ng kaunting ngiti sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," expressed Go.

"Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy lang akong maghahatid ng serbisyong nararapat sa abot ng aking makakaya dahil 'yan po ang aking bisyo, ang magserbisyo," he added.

The event, held at the ASA basketball court, Go's Malasakit Team, in collaboration with Barangay Chairman Mary Ann de Guzman, provided grocery packs, vitamins, shirts, masks, and snacks to a total of 97 affected families.

"Mahirap pong masunugan. Masakit masunugan. Tinatanong ko una, mayroon bang nasaktan o namatay? Kaya tandaan po natin ang gamit po nabibili. Ang damit po nalalabhan. Ang pera po'y kikitain. Subalit ang perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Diyos lang po ang nakakaalam kung kailan tayo mawawala sa mundong ito. Pasalamat tayo buhay po tayo at magtulungan lang po tayo" encouraged Go.

The lawmaker also highlighted that the Bureau of Fire Protection is currently undergoing a modernization program aimed at enhancing its capabilities and readiness in responding to fire-related incidents.

Republic Act No. 11589, known as the BFP Modernization Act of 2021, was primarily authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. This law establishes a ten-year modernization program for the BFP, which includes acquiring modern fire equipment, recruiting additional firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other improvements.

Continuing his message, Go advised those with medical concerns to seek assistance from Malasakit Centers, located at Tondo Medical Hospital, Philippine General Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Hospital, and San Lazaro Hospital.

A one-stop shop, the Malasakit Center provides poor and indigent patients convenient access to medical assistance programs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation.

Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program.

Currently, 165 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reports that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to more or less ten million Filipinos.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.