EZ-WASHER by CM Products: Revolutionizing Portable Power Washing for K9 Units and Beyond
I use it to water my flowers, take it to the beach, and even to work. It’s incredibly convenient and versatile.”TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EZ-WASHER by CM Products is a 110 PSI battery-operated soft-side, expandable power washer suitable for various applications, including use by K9 units in the field.
— Satisfied Customer
Innovative Versatility and Functionality
Developed by the veteran-owned CM Products, EZ-WASHER is changing the landscape of portable power washers. This device is unique as the only 110 PSI battery-operated, soft-sided, expandable power washer available today. With the ability to hold up to 10 liters of water and a design that folds down for easy transport and storage, EZ-WASHER is suitable for diverse activities such as beach outings, camping trips, sports events, and various work environments.
Crucial for K9 Units
EZ-WASHER has proven to be an invaluable asset for K9 units. Its portable design ensures both dogs and handlers stay hydrated and clean in the field. The unit's reliability and ease of use make it a vital tool for these dedicated teams, allowing them to perform their duties effectively without compromising on hygiene and comfort.
Distinctive Features of EZ-WASHER
The EZ-WASHER includes features that distinguish it from other products on the market. Equipped with a spray wand, a shower wand, and quick connection hoses, it provides a comprehensive solution for various cleaning and hydration needs. Additionally, EZ-WASHER is cost-effective, offering a competitive price point along with a three-year warranty, providing users with peace of mind and quality assurance.
Designed by Veterans, For Everyone
EZ-WASHER is a product born from necessity. As a veteran-owned and operated company, CM Products designed this device to address specific challenges encountered in the field. This practical approach has resulted in a product that is now essential in many aspects of daily life, from watering plants and washing cars to providing much-needed water at outdoor events.
User Testimonials Highlighting Everyday Use
EZ-WASHER has received positive feedback from users across various scenarios:
"I use it to water my flowers, take it to the beach, and even to work. It’s incredibly convenient and versatile." – Satisfied Customer
Commitment to Quality and Customer Satisfaction
CM Products is dedicated to delivering high-quality, reliable products. The EZ-WASHER comes with a three-year warranty, ensuring long-term satisfaction for users. This commitment to quality, combined with a competitive price, makes EZ-WASHER an excellent investment for anyone in need of a portable power washing solution.
About EZ-WASHER by CM Products
EZ-WASHER by CM Products is a veteran-owned company specializing in innovative portable power washing solutions. Their flagship product, EZ-WASHER, is a 110 PSI battery-operated, expandable power washer designed for a variety of uses, from K9 units to recreational activities. With a focus on quality, affordability, and versatility, CM Products continues to set the standard in portable cleaning solutions.
Media Contact
Phone: +1 845-873-6119
Website
AnotherZero
AnotherZero
team@anotherzero.com