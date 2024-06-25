Norton Rose Fulbright adds former New York federal prosecutor known for obtaining historic DOJ resolution

New York, NY, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that highly regarded white-collar lawyer Andrey Spektor—a former Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York—has joined its New York office. A partner in the firm’s regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance practice, Andrey arrives with senior associate Ashley Spechler in New York and associate Jamison Winters in St. Louis.

Andrey represents companies, boards of directors and individuals in criminal actions, government inquiries, civil enforcement proceedings, complex commercial litigation and appeals. He helps clients navigate criminal and civil investigations, including those initiated by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and state authorities, or those stemming from whistleblower complaints and workplace misconduct. Andrey also works with clients to design, enhance and implement risk-based compliance programs.

Last month, Andrey obtained an unprecedented resolution for a subsidiary of an international biopharmaceutical company. The DOJ’s National Security Division issued a first-ever declination, imposing no fines, penalties or disgorgement for a long-running, multimillion-dollar scheme perpetrated by one of the company’s employees. The public declination—announced by the Deputy Attorney General through an exclusive interview with the Financial Times and subsequent DOJ press release—has been widely covered by national news outlets, including the Wall Street Journal.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Our investigations team has grown significantly over the last four years, assembling an impressive roster that uniquely positions us to advise clients on regulatory issues in the US and globally. Andrey is an accomplished litigator with a track record of elite client service, and I am pleased to welcome him and the team to the firm.”

Sandeep Savla, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Co-Head of Regulatory, Investigations, Securities and Compliance, commented:

“Andrey has notable courtroom credentials and valuable government experience that we know our clients appreciate. I am delighted by the recent outstanding additions to our regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance practice, which now has more than 60 lawyers in the US, and I look forward to collaborating with Andrey, Ashley and Jamison.”

In his former role as Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of New York, Andrey conducted nine jury trials, proving allegations of bribery, tax fraud, wire fraud, making false statements and racketeering. He also argued 15 appeals to the US Court of Appeals. Andrey is particularly familiar with the healthcare, financial services, energy, securities and technology industries and has significant experience in investigations involving the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), cryptocurrency-related offenses and alleged financial crimes.

Andrey, who joins from Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, said:

“The breadth of Norton Rose Fulbright’s investigations practice is impressive and I am excited to join such a talented group of lawyers. I have deep roots in New York and also advise clients in jurisdictions all over the world, so the firm’s New York strength and global reach will be greatly beneficial to my practice.”

Andrey joins after the recent addition of a 12-lawyer investigations team from the same firm, including partners Jeff Kalinowski, Eric Martin and Jeff Ziesman in St. Louis and Laura Perlov in Denver. The firm’s regulatory, investigations, securities and compliance practice has roughly doubled in the US over the last four years to 62 lawyers, with 12 of its 24 partners joining since 2021.

Licensed in New York, Andrey received his law degree from the University of Michigan and his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.

