United Independents Tech Launches Electify Platform to Advance Independent Candidate Campaigns

Electify aims to provide independent and third-party candidates with an all-in-one solution for campaign management.

Independent and third-party candidates often face disadvantages due to campaign technology favoring major parties – Electify aims to level the playing field.

DENVER, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Independents, a leader of the independent movement and producer of the upcoming Independent National Convention , is excited to announce that its subsidiary, United Independents Tech, has launched its first tool for nonpartisan and independent campaign management, called Electify .

American politics is witnessing a seismic shift, where an increasing number of independent voters and candidates are electing to distance themselves from traditional party affiliations, promising a necessary disruption to established political dynamics.

As disillusionment with partisan gridlock reaches an all-time high in our 2024 election cycle, voters are leaning toward rejecting binary choices, embracing a more nuanced approach to governance. With this week’s presidential debate leaving independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. off the stage, independent candidates at all levels are looking for ways to better engage the electorate.

“Driven by our obligation to our children and our love for our country, we must fully resign from both parties and affirm that independent leaders will steer our future,” said Christopher Life, Chief Executive Officer of United Independents. “Launching Electify is just one of many steps we are taking to create the necessary conditions to level the playing field for overtly independent candidates to be elected into thousands of local, state and national positions.”

Electify stands at the forefront of this shift from bipartisanism, offering innovative technology tailored to suit the unique needs of independent campaigns. The platform consolidates essential campaign functions into a seamless, user-friendly solution, removing technological hurdles and empowering candidates to focus on their vision for change.

“Today’s political campaigns are heavily data-driven and can create complex pain points that hinder first-time candidates’ success,” said Dana Cichon, Chief Product Officer of United Independents Tech and Chief Technology Officer of Electify. “Electify’s advanced analytics, automation, and targeting capabilities truly streamline a candidate’s campaign from voter information, fundraising, events and more, while ensuring that they are compliant with regulations.”

Electify is available for all, forward-thinking candidates, from a local to a national level, looking for innovative tools to suit their needs best. Interested candidates can find subscription information and schedule a demo of the platform here: https://electify.us/

About United Independents

At the core of its mission is a commitment to catalyze a transformative shift in American politics—away from the divisiveness of party lines and towards a future where governance is truly of, by, and for the people. United Independents envisions a political landscape liberated from partisan constraints, echoing the founding fathers' warnings against factionalism. The company aims to foster a United Independent Movement that champions transparency, accountability, and citizen participation, ensuring government effectiveness and authentic public service for the benefit of all. They do this through their flagship national event, the Independent National Convention , as well as creating other tools and resources that empower the US Independent movement, including their upcoming national membership program for Independents and their Independent candidate campaign tech solution, Electify.