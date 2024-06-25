Rackspace Technology and Mendix Partnership Demonstrates Commitment to Leveraging Innovative Technologies to Transform Businesses and New Growth Opportunities for Customers

Alliance Combines Access to Rapid Development via Low-Code Platform with Access to Managed Support on Public and Private Clouds

SAN ANTONIO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company, today announced a strategic partnership with Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development. Under the agreement, Rackspace will add Mendix’s market-leading low-code platform to its Rapid Application Development (RAD) offering. Through this partnership, Rackspace Technology will deploy managed service support for both private and public cloud for Mendix’s customers with access to all major cloud providers, private cloud infrastructure, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Foundry for AI by Rackspace (FAIR™) for application development.



Rackspace Technology’s customers will benefit from the combination of Mendix's comprehensive digital transformation platform and Mendix will have access to Rackspace Technology’s small and midsize business (SMB) customers, commercial and enterprise markets expertise that spans across 120 countries worldwide and supports multinational customers with significant presence in the public sector and Rackspace’s FedRAMP compliance across multiple frameworks.

“As organizations of all sizes continue to drive their cloud transformation and AI initiatives and look for more integrated solutions, this partnership offers a powerful set of tools to accelerate innovation. "Our push into AI with FAIR creates a natural pull-through for app development," said Ben Blanquera, VP of Technology and Sustainability at Rackspace. "In addition, this offering reinforces our commitment to helping businesses gain greater speed to market and uncover new growth opportunities. We are excited to work with existing Mendix’s customers, as well as the thousands of small and mid-sized businesses seeking a low code app development and multicloud solution.”

"Together, Mendix and Rackspace are helping enterprises transform themselves by streamlining the development of robust web and mobile applications and offering built-in multi-cloud support,” said Anne Antor, Americas Channel Leader at Mendix. “We are delighted to announce this important partnership as we pioneer the next generation of low-code application development."

Mendix’s app development platform provides flexibility, scalability, robustness, agility, security, and access to timely technical assistance and educational content. Working with Rackspace and Mendix, customers are able to capture new income streams, achieve competitive differentiation, and accelerate time to value.

Value Added Resellers (VARs) choose Mendix because the platform provides flexibility, agility, scalability, robustness, and security for their customer’s demands. VARs also get access to timely technical assistance and educational content. With Mendix, VARs can capture new income streams, achieve competitive differentiation, and accelerate time to value.

For more information on how this partnership can benefit your business, click here to read about the Mendix platform. To learn more about the Foundry for AI by Rackspace, visit FAIR's website for customer testimonials, services, and more.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end hybrid, multicloud, and AI technology services company. We can design, build, and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products, and adopt innovative technologies.

About Mendix

Mendix, a Siemens business, is the only low-code platform designed to address the full complexity of enterprise software development challenges. Deploying point solutions to departmental problems solves things at a micro level—but if you want to make a significant impact on your business, you need to go bigger and build powerful portfolios that move the needle sustainably and strategically.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, publicrelations@rackspace.com