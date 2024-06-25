Multiplexed Diagnostics: A $41.5 Billion Opportunity by 2032 (CAGR 14.5%)

Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Guide

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiplexed diagnostics market refers to the sector within the medical diagnostics industry that focuses on the development and utilization of advanced diagnostic techniques capable of simultaneously analyzing multiple biomarkers, analytes, or targets within a single test. These diagnostic tools are designed to offer efficient, cost-effective, and comprehensive analysis, enabling the simultaneous detection of various diseases or health conditions in a single sample.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

BioMerieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Hologic Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina Inc., Co-Diagnostics, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Diasorin S.p.A., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Multiplexed diagnostics have gained significant prominence in the field of healthcare and medicine due to their ability to provide a more comprehensive understanding of a patient's health status in a shorter period. By enabling the detection of multiple biomarkers in parallel, these tests can contribute to early disease detection, accurate diagnosis, and personalized treatment strategies, thereby improving patient outcomes.

Factors driving the growth of the multiplexed diagnostics market include the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising demand for personalized medicine, and the growing focus on improving patient care through early and accurate diagnosis. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the development of innovative platforms for multiplexed testing, have further fueled the expansion of this market.

Technological Advancements: Ongoing advancements in technology, such as the development of microarray and next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, have significantly contributed to the expansion of the multiplexed diagnostics market. These technological innovations have enabled the simultaneous analysis of multiple analytes in a single test, leading to more efficient and accurate diagnoses.

Increased Demand for Personalized Medicine: With a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, there is an increased need for comprehensive diagnostic tools that can provide a detailed analysis of an individual's health status. Multiplexed diagnostics play a crucial role in enabling healthcare professionals to tailor treatment plans according to a patient's specific molecular profile and disease characteristics.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The global burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders, has been steadily increasing. Multiplexed diagnostics offer a valuable solution for early detection, monitoring, and management of these complex health conditions, thereby driving the demand for these advanced diagnostic tools.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases

The rising incidence of infectious bacterial and viral diseases impacts the market’s demand because, in the syndromic testing, multiplex real-time PCR technique and the syndromic approach are used for molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases.

Increase in regulatory approval for acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus testing

In May 2020, biomérieux SA received FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the BIOFIRE RP2.1 panel, which is used for the detection of 22 pathogens which is causing respiratory infections, including SARS-CoV-2 for COVID-19 disease.

The regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or CE mark, provide Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) approval for commercializing SARS-CoV-2 panels and testing to detect viruses associated with COVID-19 disease, which is a driver for the growth of the market.

𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Strategic Initiatives taken by market players

In March 2021, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd acquired GenMark Diagnostics, a leading multiplex molecular diagnostics provider. This acquisition has helped the company to broaden Roche’s molecular diagnostic portfolio. These strategic initiatives taken by the market players, including focused segment product launches, are helping them expand their global reach and enhance their product portfolio and acting as an opportunity for the market’s growth.



