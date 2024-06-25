Aldeyra, Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Blue Ridge Bankshares, and Amplitude Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Reach Out for More Information

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP, investigates potential violations of federal and state laws by certain officers of the companies of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX), Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX), Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS), and Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL).



Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Aldeyra holding shares before March 17, 2022, you may have standing to hold Aldeyra harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against the company. The lawsuit alleges Aldeyra made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including: (i) the ADX-2191 new drug application (“NDA”) did not include adequate and well-controlled investigations and thus failed to show substantial evidence of ADX-2191’s effectiveness; (ii) as a result, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ADX-2191 NDA in its current form; and (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated ADX-2191’s clinical and/or commercial prospects.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, continuously holding your shares since August 8, 2023, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible.

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The securities class action lawsuit alleges that Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose that: (i) Eagle Pharmaceuticals was experiencing slower than anticipated pull-though from a wholesale customer predominantly due to expiry of inventory; (ii) as a result, Eagle Pharmaceuticals had overstated its revenue; and (iii) Eagle Pharmaceuticals did not have effective internal controls and procedures over financial reporting as to sales for its lung cancer drug PEMFEXY.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE: BRBS)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Blue Ridge Bankshares holding shares before March 10, 2023

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Blue Ridge Bankshares. According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc.’s financial statements from March 10, 2023 to the present included certain errors; (2) as a result, Blue Ridge Bankshares would need to restate its previously filed financial statements from March 10, 2023 to October 31, 2023; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Amplitude, Inc. against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Amplitude holding shares before September 21, 2021

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Amplitude. The class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amplitude’s land-and-expand strategy was years away from significantly accelerating revenues among its newer client cohorts; and (ii) the rapid acceleration in Amplitude’s second quarter of 2021 results resulted from the ephemeral effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which had not continued by the start of the Class Period, as Amplitude clients were expanding at a slower pace.

