Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Geisinger Health System Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geisinger Health System (“Geisinger”) has recently announced that it suffered from a data security incident which impacted the personal information of over one million patients.1 The information potentially impacted in the data security incident includes patients’ names, dates of birth, addresses, admit and discharge or transfer codes, medical record numbers, race, gender, phone numbers, and facility name abbreviations.2

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Geisinger related to this data security incident. If you’ve received a data breach notification from Geisinger or Nuance Communications Inc. (“Nuance”) regarding this incident, you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Geisinger or Nuance, that your information was impacted, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

1 https://www.geisinger.org/about-geisinger/news-and-media/news-releases/2024/06/24/18/17/geisinger-provides-notice-of-nuances-data-security-incident.
2 Id.


