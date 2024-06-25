Team One's Legacy Lab Unveils The 2024 Legacy Makers 100 and The Legacy Makers Radar Lists
A new landmark study reveals the brands whose future ambitions are fueling today’s innovations
LOS ANGELES, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Legacy Lab, Team One’s think tank exploring the dynamics of long-term brand building in a short-term world, has released the results of its 2024 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists.
The Legacy Makers 100 is a ranking of brands that consumers recognize as striving to shape a better future while simultaneously delivering superior products today. Those on the list scored highly on The Legacy Maker Index (LMI), a new measure of brand value based on a company’s dedication to making long-term contributions to people and society. Final rankings were based on a national survey of 10,000 respondents that evaluated an extensive list of brands complied by the top business and communication schools in the United States.
"The 2024 Legacy Makers 100 study highlights the growing demand for brands that not only articulate a vision for positive change, but also manifest that vision through more exceptional offerings," said Mark Miller, Chief Strategy Officer at Team One and co-author of Legacy in the Making (McGraw Hill). "The top-rated brands were those that consumers perceived as keeping their promises and making a real, measurable difference in their lives. Our research indicates that people are losing faith in marketers who make vague promises about a better world, and who fail to deliver on those promises through more thoughtful innovations."
This year’s study reveals that true modern Legacy Maker brands go beyond hollow advocacy to embody their ambitions through superior product performance. This insight has emerged as a critical driver of long-term brand strength, with consumers demonstrating greater loyalty and willingness to pay a premium for brands that deliver concrete, product-led change in line with their long-term goals.
The 2024 Legacy Makers 100 brands are:
1. Johns Hopkins Medicine
2. Habitat for Humanity
3. Mayo Clinic
4. Girls Who Code
5. NASA
6. Cotopaxi
7. TELFAR
8. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater
9. National Geographic
10. Filson
11. Ami Colé
12. The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA)
13. RIMOWA
14. Hybe
15. Bombas
16. FIGS
17. PBS KIDS
18. Bugaboo
19. Shinola Detroit
20. The Metropolitan Museum of Art (The Met)
21. Amazon
22. Veja
23. Oatly
24. World Surf League
25. The Olympics
26. Apple
27. Simplehuman
28. IWC Schaffhausen
29. Arc’Teryx
30. Savage X Fenty
31. Microsoft
32. H-E-B
33. John Varvatos
34. Google
35. Duolingo
36. The Bluebird Cafe
37. Taylor Guitars
38. Alo Yoga
39. General Electric (GE)
40. Seventh Generation
41. On (athletic shoes and performance sportswear)
42. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
43. Glossier
44. Rent the Runway
45. John Deere
46. REI
47. Sesame Street
48. Samsung
49. SXSW
50. Aesop
51. Lucid Motors
52. Intel
53. Benefit Cosmetics
54. Crayola
55. Medium
56. Blue Origin
57. OpenAI
58. Trader Joe's
59. Caterpillar (CAT)
60. Nvidia
61. Bang & Olufsen
62. AWAY
63. USAA
64. Rare Beauty (by Selena Gomez)
65. Trek (Bikes)
66. GSK
67. Gymshark
68. Uniqlo
69. Golden Goose
70. Calm
71. GoFundMe
72. Dove
73. Canada Goose
74. Moncler
75. Kiehl's
76. Toyota
77. Breitling
78. TED
79. Vuori
80. Pfizer
81. Whole Foods Market
82. Canva
83. IBM
84. UPS
85. Fender Guitars
86. Sonos
87. YouTube
88. Good American
89. WNBA
90. Miu Miu
91. Pinterest
92. Supreme
93. St. Regis Hotels & Resorts
94. SpaceX
95. Lowe's Home Improvement
96. Pixar
97. Kashi
98. KIND snacks
99. Sony
100. Zoom
Alongside The Legacy Makers 100, The Legacy Lab also unveiled The Legacy Makers Radar list, spotlighting 10 emerging brands that demonstrate the ambition and commitment to create lasting value. These emerging brands, all under 25 years old, received high LMI scores, indicating that consumers are enthusiastic to see how these brands will impact their lives in the years to come.
The 2024 Legacy Makers Radar list includes:
1. Aimé Leon Dore
2. The Citizenry
3. Reformation
4. Owala
5. The Ordinary (Skincare)
6. Depop
7. Califia Farms
8. MrBeast
9. Olipop
10. Rivian
"The brands on The Legacy Radar List represent the vanguard of a new era in brand building. An era where product innovation and long-term impact are inextricably linked," said Miller. "By monitoring these rising stars, we gain invaluable insights into the future of modern legacy making and the evolving expectations of consumers."
For more information about the 2024 Legacy Makers 100 and Legacy Makers Radar lists, visit here.
