Global Hemophilia Market Size Projected to Reach USD 22.50 Billion by 2031
Hemophilia Market Poised for Significant Growth Driven by rise in cases of hemophilia and government initiativesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Hemophilia Market Size at USD 13.6 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 6.5% to reach USD 22.50 billion by 2031.
The Hemophilia Market is growing due to several driving factors such as, the recent regulatory approvals for hemophilia gene therapies. This, approved gene therapy candidates are in various stages of development, gives the long-term, and potentially solutions for hemophilia patients. The Market is growing due to the increased public awareness and education efforts by healthcare professionals are leading to earlier diagnoses of hemophilia disorders. This allows the better management strategies, it improves patients' quality of life. Government support for newborn leading to strengthens early detection efforts. Government initiatives plays an important role in the growth of the Hemophilia Market. Funding for research and development through grants and investments rises innovation and the development of new hemophilia treatments. Also government support for early detection programs in newborns allows intervention and improved patient outcomes. The number of hemophilia patients worldwide is on the rise. For instance, more than 250 thousand people are suffering from hemophilia. The market is also increases with the development of novel therapies, such as gene therapy, that go beyond traditional clotting factor replacement.
High financial support for research and development through investments and grants for the development of new and improved hemophilia treatments. This research not only focuses on novel therapeutic approaches like gene therapy but also aims to improve treatment options, such as recombinant and plasma derived clotting factors.
List of Hemophilia Companies Profiled in Report:
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Baxalta
- Bayer AG
- Biogen
- BioMarin
- CSL Behring
- F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.
- Genentech USA Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S.
- Octapharma AG.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
- uniQure N.V.
Key Market Segmentation
By Therapy Type
• Replacement Therapy
• Clotting Factors
- Plasma-derived factor concentrate
- Recombinant factor concentrate
• Medications
- Hemlibra
- DDAVP/Stimate
- Amicar
- Fibrin Sealants
- Others
• Physical Therapy
• Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI) Therapy
• Vaccination
• Gene Therapy
• Others
By Indications
• Type A
• Type B
• Type C
• Type D
By Indications, Type A dominated the segment of Hemophilia Market with more than 70% of market share in 2023 due to it is more prevalent in developed countries, creating a larger patient population and market demand.
Recent Developments
- May 2021, CSL Behring, announced the deal involves commercialization and licensing rights for etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), a drug candidate currently undergoing Phase III clinical trials developed by uniQure.
- July 2021, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. have an approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) This approval is the way for marketing authorization of valoctocogene roxaparvovec, their investigational gene therapy, for adult patients with severe Hemophilia A.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the hemophilia market, with more than 47% of market revenue in 2023. This dominance is due to the presence of key players in hemophilia treatment development and manufacturing is a major advantage for North America. An increase in number of patients who are adopting available hemophilia treatments in North America. Funding assistance programs helps to ensure patients have access to necessary treatments. The presence of advanced hemophilia treatment centers which provides patients with specialized care and expertise. The rising number of hemophilia cases in North America also helps in the growth of the market.
The European market for hemophilia is also growing due to several factors such as tise in Hemophilia Cases which is similar to North America, the hemophilia market in Europe is rise in due rise in number of hemophilia diagnoses. Supportive regulations which gives the approval of novel hemophilia treatment products is another factor driving market growth in Europe. For Instance, The recent approval of a product (developed by CSL Behring and manufactured by UniQure) that reduces the need for frequent infusions for hemophilia B patients is a prime example of how regulatory support can lead to a shift in hemophilia treatment and improve patient well-being.
Key Takeaways
• The report emphasizes the role of recent regulatory approvals for hemophilia gene therapies, offering potentially long-term solutions for patients.
• The report clarifies that increased public awareness and healthcare professional efforts are leading to earlier diagnoses of hemophilia, allowing for better management strategies and improved patient quality of life.
• The report acknowledges the importance of government support in strengthening early detection efforts through newborn screening programs, ultimately improving patient outcomes.
• Funding for research and development is also highlighted as a driver of innovation in new hemophilia treatments.
• The report emphasizes the market's growth potential fueled by the development of novel therapies like gene therapy, offering solutions beyond traditional clotting factor replacement.
• The report highlights the high level of financial support, through grants and investments, for research and development of new and improved hemophilia treatments.
• The report details North America's dominance due to factors like the presence of key players in treatment development, high patient treatment adoption rates, funding assistance programs, specialized treatment centers, and a rising number of hemophilia cases.
• The report also acknowledges growth in the European market spurred by similar factors like increasing hemophilia diagnoses and supportive regulatory environments for novel treatment approvals.
