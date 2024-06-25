Global power lawn and garden equipment market size, share, and growth analysis for 2024-2033

Power Lawn And Garden Equipment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power lawn and garden equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $78.82 billion in 2023 to $84.74 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of outdoor living, rapid urbanization, rise in demand for landscape services, rise in demand for automated tools, population growth and housing density.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The power lawn and garden equipment market is projected to grow strongly, reaching $108.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to e-commerce growth, rise of diy culture, weather and seasonal influences, changing consumer lifestyles, rise in outdoor recreation activities.

Growth driver of the power lawn and garden equipment market

The increasing home ownership is expected to propel the growth of the power lawn and garden equipment market going forward. Homeownership refers to the state of owning one's residence or dwelling. Power lawn and garden equipment contribute to the overall care and maintenance of a property, allowing homeowners to create and sustain an appealing and well-kept outdoor environment.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the power lawn and garden equipment market include Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Deere and Company, Craftsman Automation, Andreas Stihl AG, Black+Decker,Inc., Textron Inc., McLane, Makita Corporation, Kohler Co., The Toro Company, TTI Inc., MTD Products Inc., Briggs & Stratton Corporation.

Major players in the power lawn and garden equipment market are developing innovative products, such as robotic mowers that reduce effort while increasing precision, efficiency, and environmental friendliness. Robotic mowers are automated, self-propelled devices designed to cut grass on lawns and similar green spaces.

Segments:

1) By Type: Lawnmowers, Turf And Grounds Equipment, Trimmers And Edgers

2) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

3) By Application: Household Use, Commercial, Public Application

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the power lawn and garden equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of power lawn and garden equipment.

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Market Definition

Power lawn and garden equipment refers to a broad category of tools and machinery designed to aid in the maintenance, care, and enhancement of outdoor spaces such as lawns, gardens, and landscapes. These tools are designed to help maintain and improve lawns and gardens.

Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Power Lawn and Garden Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on power lawn and garden equipment market size, power lawn and garden equipment market drivers and trends, power lawn and garden equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The power lawn and garden equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

