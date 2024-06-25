Femtech Market to Reach USD 15.11 Billion by 2031 Driven by rise in awareness about women’s health problem
Femtech Market Size, Share, Growth and Regional Analysis, Global Forecast 2024-2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report estimates the Femtech Market Size at USD 6.32 billion in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 11.5% to reach USD 15.11 billion by 2031.
The femtech market is growing due to several factors such as, awareness about women's health issues rises across globally, openly addressing concerns about reproductive health, menopause, and general well-being. This rises the innovative ideas and a new femtech startups is rising to the address these challenges. These startups are not progress alone. A significant increase in investment and funding is empowering them to develop and launch their products. Also, advancements in the technology are rise in user friendly experience of the consumer and effectiveness of femtech solutions increases. It rises the growth of the market. The growth of this market rises by increase in female disorders like disorders related to the reproductive system. For Instance, According to WHO more than 16% of adult females are suffering from infertility
It creates a cycle like, as awareness grows, so the demand for innovative solutions increases. This investment in startups that can meet those needs, and the resulting in funding allows for the development of more effective and user-friendly technology. This ongoing cycle of awareness, innovation, investment, and technological progress is rises the growth of the femtech market.
List of Femtech Companies Profiled in Report:
- Apple, Inc
- Athena Feminine Technologies
- Clue by Biowink GmbH
- Elvie
- Fitbit, Inc
- Flo Health, Inc
- Glow, Inc
- Google, Inc
- HeraMED
- iSono Health
- Minerva
- Natural Cycles USA Corp
- Nuvo
- Sera Prognostics
- Sustain Natural Totohealth
- Withings
- Others
Key Market Segmentation
By Product Type
• Products
• Software
• Services
By Applications
• Reproductive Health
• Pregnancy and Nursing care
• Pelvic and Uterine Healthcare
• General Healthcare and Wellness
• Others
By End User
• Direct to consumer
• Hospitals
• Fertility Clinics
• Surgical Centers
• Diagnostic Centers
• Others
By Applications, Pregnancy and Nursing care dominated the segment with more than 43% of market revenue in 2023 due to more women are using wearables to track their health. It is comfortable to the users as well as the physician to monitor the health of the patient. It is cost effective and wide range of population can access it.
Recent Developments
- June 2023, Flo Health Inc. announced the open-sourcing of their innovative Anonymous Mode technology, allowing other companies to adopt this privacy-enhancing feature.
- April 2023, Biowink Gmbhs, secured more than $8 million through a community investment round. This funding will fuel the expansion of Clue's product offerings and enhance its digital family planning services.
- January 2024, Natural Cycles secured approval from Health Canada for digital birth control app. This marks the first time a birth control app has been approved by Canadian health regulators.
- December 2023, HeraMED, with FemBridge make collaboration. This collaboration aimed to strengthen HeraMED's product offerings and broaden their market reach.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the Femtech market with high market share in 2023. This dominance is due to increase in use of products and growing healthcare spending. Also, investment in research and development (R & D) drives the innovation in digital platforms and products, leading to increase in adoption of advanced solutions. Technological advancement and openly talking about female disorder helps to grow femtech market in North America.
Europe market shows significant growth due to a rise in focus on women's health initiatives and the benefits of digital health solutions. Startups in the region are also actively growing their operations to develop and launch innovative products, which leads to the growth of the market. The Asia Pacific region has the fastest growth, due to the rising healthcare spending and increased awareness in women about health problems. Digital tools and apps that help to monitor and improve health are gaining high share in this region. Increased access to technology-based healthcare products and apps, along with a growing smartphone users, is rises the femtech market growth in the rest of the world, including countries like UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Initiatives by startups and government bodies in regions like the Middle East and Africa are rises the market growth globally through funding and investments.
Key Takeaways
• The report acknowledges the rise of new Femtech startups addressing these health concerns. It emphasizes the significant increase in investment and funding empowering these startups.
• The report highlights that advancements in technology are improving the user experience and effectiveness of Femtech solutions, further propelling market growth.
• The report provides examples of recent developments, including Flo Health's open-sourcing of privacy-enhancing technology and Natural Cycles' approval for a digital birth control app in Canada.
• The report highlights North America's dominance due to high product usage, healthcare spending, and R&D investment.
• It also identifies significant growth in Europe and the Asia Pacific region due to government initiatives and rising female health awareness.
• The report acknowledges the increasing market growth in the rest of the world, including the Middle East and Africa, driven by growing smartphone users, digital healthcare adoption, and government/startup initiatives.
