Flexographic Printing Market Size To Exceed USD 12.32 billion By 2031 | CAGR of 4.3%
Flexographic Printing Market Share, Trends, Growth Drivers and Key Regions Analysis, Forecast 2024 - 2031AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexographic Printing Market Size and Growth Analysis
The Flexographic Printing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2031, reaching a projected market size of USD 12.32 billion by 2031. This builds upon a solid foundation of USD 8.8 billion in market value in 2023, according to the SNS Insider report.
The flexographic printing market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for packaged goods. This is because flexographic printing is a cost-effective way to print on a variety of packaging materials, including labels, cartons and plastic films. The rise of e-commerce and eco-friendly packaging solutions are also driving the market. Flexographic printing is adapting to these trends by using sustainable inks and materials and by offering shorter print runs and faster job changeovers. There is also a growing demand for high-quality printing, which flexography can achieve through a combination with digital technologies. Overall, the flexographic printing market is well-positioned for future growth due to its versatility and adaptability.
Key Companies Listed with SWOT Analysis:
- Bobst (Switzerland)
- Mark Andy Inc. (US)
- Nilpeter A/S (US)
- Amcor Plc (Australia)
- Windmoller & Holscher (Germany)
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Germany);
- MPS Systems B.V. (Netherlands)
- Printyoung International Industry Co. Ltd.
- Wolverine Flexographic LLC
- KOMORI Corporation
The packaging industry is growing due to rising incomes more city dwellers and changing consumer tastes.
This creates a demand for various packaging options like boxes, pouches, and labels. New printing machines that combine digital and flexographic printing are helping meet the growing need for fast customized printing jobs. A shortage of skilled workers to operate these machines and the high cost of automation technology are challenges for the industry's growth. For Example Flexographic printing is making a comeback for folding cartons like pizza boxes. In the past it was mainly used for simple jobs. Now with better technology it can print high-quality, colorful designs on large areas making it attractive for other types of folding cartons like those used in stores.
The world of flexographic printing heavily involves printing on cardboard boxes, familiar from deliveries by shipping companies.
This type of cardboard boxing is widely used for shipping and allows for direct printing of branding information and other details. This makes it a perfect fit for flexographic printing which is why companies like Bobs, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen, and Nilpeter are leaders in both corrugated packaging and flexographic printing.
Wide-web flexographic printing is expected to be the biggest moneymaker in the market. These machines handle large swathes of material, churning out massive quantities of packaging for things like bulk goods and industrial products. They're perfect for high-volume jobs where speed and cost-efficiency are key and can even be tricked out with digital tech for some customization. The fastest growing area of flexographic printing will be for flexible packaging. This type of packaging, used for things like food pouches and beverage bags is becoming increasingly popular due to its convenience durability and eco-friendly options.
Recent Developments
-In May 2024, Paper Converting Machine Company (PCMC) hosted a three-day event called "Power Packs Live" to showcase the latest trends in digital and flexographic printing for both flexible packaging and folding cartons. Over 160 attendees participated in the event.
-19 June 2023, Since 1958, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) has been a leader in corrugated cardboard box making machines. Their newest innovation, the MC machine, addresses the e-commerce boom's need for efficient, high-quality box production.
The Asia Pacific region is poised to be the dominant of flexographic printing growth in the coming years.
There's a big demand for high-quality and efficient packaging in this area., The costs of labor and energy are lower here making it attractive for printing companies. The growing e-commerce industry and growing logistics sector are driving the need for labels and packaging which are often printed using flexographic technology. This is creating a perfect storm for flexographic printing to flourish in Asia Pacific.
Key Takeaways:
-Flexographic printing is becoming more versatile and adaptable, offering high-quality printing, shorter print runs, and the ability to use eco-friendly materials.
-The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the leader in flexographic printing growth due to its booming e-commerce sector, lower production costs, and increasing demand for high-quality packaging.
-Big money will come from wide-web printing but flexible packaging will grow the fastest due to its convenience, strength and eco-friendly features.
