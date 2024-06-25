Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. Affiliate Receives Air Quality Permit from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation.

IRVINE, CA., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETY), announced today that Vermont Renewable Gas, LLC (VRG), an affiliate of CETY in which CETY indirectly retains 49% ownership interest, has received a Permit to Construct and Operate from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s (Vermont DEC) Air Quality and Climate Division. Effective immediately, the permit allows VRG to construct and operate its proposed Vermont Renewable Gas – Lyndon (VRG – Lyndon) facility, a 2.2 MW biogas generation facility under development in Lyndonville, Vermont.



Issued to VRG – Lyndon as a non-major source of air emissions, the Vermont DEC permit provides strict construction and operating guidelines specific to the biomass feedstock preparation, biogas production, and electric generation components of VRG’s planned facility among other requirements. The permit’s parameters are based on environmentally oriented standards that protect the public and environment from the effects of adverse air quality.

Centered around CETY’s revolutionary high temperature ablative fast pyrolysis reactor (HTAP Biomass Reactor), CETY will design, build, and operate the $12 million facility. Located in Lyndonville, Vermont, this facility will convert waste biomass from Northeastern Vermont’s working lands into renewable fuel gas and BioChar fertilizer as a byproduct. The renewable fuel gas generated will be converted into renewable electricity and heat. The plant is expected to deliver in excess of 18,000 MWh of renewable electricity and 1,500 tons of BioChar annually. It will be fully commissioned within 12 months.

CETY is focusing on HTAP applications for forestry waste, agricultural waste, industrial and municipal solid waste, and landfill waste. This builds on the current increase in incentives for investment in clean energy solutions for commercial and industrial users, as well as a surge in interest in clean energy solutions in municipalities. This project will also benefit from the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August of 2022.

In combination with existing CETY technologies and solutions, these projects will advance the company’s mission to offer a more vertically integrated and scalable platform for clean energy solutions across multiple industries in most key markets globally.

CETY’s existing organic rankine cycle (ORC) business will also capitalize on each biomass project, with the opportunity to deliver Heat Recovery Solutions. Such synergies increase energy value by 15% for the Biomass project. CETY’s portfolio of biomass projects will in turn drive top line and bottom-line growth elsewhere in the company creating long term predictable income.

More importantly, it provides a footprint for future projects utilizing HTAP Biomass Reactor technology in the rapidly growing biomass renewable energy sector. The HTAP Biomass Reactor is a unique and proprietary process that transforms organic waste by using ultra-high temperatures and produces renewable electric power, BioChar fertilizer and high heating value fuel gas in addition to other commercially valuable chemicals.

Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY, stated “This permit issued by Vermont DEC is one of several positive announcements CETY has made concerning VRG – Lyndon. With this permit in hand, VRG and CETY are one step closer to realization of this critically important project. VRG will serve as a model for developing new projects that capture market share in this highly profitable and growing industry. By vertically integrating biomass into our business, we are also able to grow our heat recovery business horizontally. We hope that our future projects will be large by orders of magnitude and have a profound impact on the environment while bringing CETY new sources of income. Our new renewable energy biomass projects are expected to further expand our goal of becoming a complete solution for industrial and municipal scale projects in the strategic markets we are targeting.”

About Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY)

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (CETY) is a rising leader in the zero-emission revolution by offering eco-friendly green energy solutions, clean energy fuels and alternative electric power for small and mid-sized projects in North America, Europe, and Asia. We deliver power from heat and biomass with zero emission and low cost. The Company's principal products are Waste Heat Recovery Solutions using our patented Clean CycleTM generator to create electricity. Waste to Energy Solutions convert waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants and other industries to electricity and BioChar. Engineering, Consulting and Project Management Solutions provide expertise and experience in developing clean energy projects for municipal and industrial customers and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies.

CETY's common stock is currently traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol CETY. For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

For more information, visit www.cetyinc.com.

Follow CETY on our social media channels: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

This summary should be read in conjunction with the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024 and other periodic filings made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain, among other matters, risk factors and financial footnotes as well as a discussions of our business, operations and financial matters located on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, developing additional project interests, the Company's analysis of opportunities in the acquisition and development of various project interests and certain other matters. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of CETY’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.

Investor and Investment Media inquiries:

949-273-4990

ir@cetyinc.com

Source: Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.