Freixenet Announces 50th Anniversary of Cordon Negro and Debuts New Look for Iconic Black-Matte Bottle

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freixenet, the globally recognized winery, announces the 50th anniversary of Cordon Negro, the wine that catapulted the brand to global recognition. With origins that go back to 1861, Freixenet has remained a recognized producer within the Cava category, while committed to honoring the heritage and passion that goes into every bottle.



“Since the launch of Cordon Negro in 1974, Freixenet has been the leader and most relevant sparkling wine brand globally,” says Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA. “We are at a unique milestone for Cordon Negro, which for five decades has been a global icon for multiple generations. We are ready to introduce the brand to the next generation of wine enthusiasts and continue to build onto the Freixenet legacy.”

“Reaching 50 years of history with Cordon Negro is a pivotal moment for our winery and the brand,” says Pedro Ferrer Noguer, CEO of Freixenet S.A. “With Freixenet being a global sparkling leader, we believe the debut of our new look and ongoing commitment to meeting the expectation of consumer demands, will further drive Freixenet’s premiumization as a globally recognized producer.”

Inspired by the Home of Freixenet - Packaging Refresh

Debuting stateside this year, the Cordon Negro range will have a brand-new look, not only to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the brand’s international icon, Freixenet Cordon Negro, but to also support the winery’s commitment to innovation and storied history of over 150-years.

The new X logo is inspired by the lettering of the original Freixenet façade at the winery entrance, located outside of Barcelona, Spain. The Freixenet crest that adorns the Cordon Negro range has also received a subtle but pronounced design change, reinforcing the brand’s ethos of inspiring people all over the world to celebrate life’s moments.

Let the Music Play: Consumer Sweepstakes & Nationwide Events

Celebrate La Vida with Freixenet as we commemorate the 50th anniversary of our iconic black-matte bottle recognized worldwide. Freixenet enthusiasts can look forward to local events that will allow them to take part in the ongoing celebrations in a market near you. Additionally, Freixenet USA invites consumers to commemorate and celebrate online with a dedicated sweepstakes via Freixenet USA’s Instagram page. Live every 50-days through the end of year, a new giveaway entry period will open giving one lucky fan the chance to win a branded Pro-Ject Turntable.

About Freixenet

Freixenet (pronounced fresh-eh-net), best known for its “black bottle bubbly” Cordon Negro, is a family-owned company that grew from humble beginnings in rural Catalonia. The roots of Freixenet stretch back to 1861 and are embedded in the history of two longstanding families, the Ferrers and the Salas, whose expertise, determination, and ingenuity intertwined to form the foundation of the company that is now the number one producer of sparkling wine globally.

Since 2018, Freixenet has expanded the portfolio with the debut of Ice Cuvée followed by Prosecco and Italian Rosé, and most recently in 2020 with the launch of Alcohol-Removed that further meets consumer demands and interests.

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers around the world including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.

