FibroBiologics Announces Preliminary Proof of Concept for Novel Artificial Thymus Organoid Technology

HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 150+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, announced the development of a novel artificial thymus organoid that can restore immune function in a severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) mouse model.



The organoid, composed of fibroblasts and thymus derived cells, is capable of generating mature and diverse T cells, including CD4, CD8, and regulatory T cells, in vitro and in vivo. FibroBiologics intends to develop this technology as a subcutaneous injection of an allogeneic fibroblast-based organoid to restore thymus function lost due to age-related natural thymus involution, and for a rapid restoration of the immune system in patients who have gone through chemotherapy.

"This early research demonstrates the versatility and potential of fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials for regenerative medicine and immunotherapy," said Hamid Khoja, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer. "Immune system dysregulation is the major cause of chronic inflammation, chronic diseases, and age-related immune senescence attributed to higher rates of cancer, autoimmune disorder, infection rate, and reduced response to vaccination in the elderly. We look forward to advancing this technology through further research efforts and to offer a new potential treatment for restoring thymus function and enabling a longer and healthier life."

"We are very encouraged with the results of our experimental studies in improving human longevity that demonstrate the feasibility of restoring thymus functionality with our artificial thymus organoid technology," said Pete O’Heeron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that this technology has the potential to revolutionize the field of immunotherapy and provide a safe and effective alternative to stem cell transplantation."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website or email FibroBiologics at: info@fibrobiologics.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the potential and capabilities of fibroblasts and organoids in restoring immune function, generating mature and diverse T cells, revolutionizing the field of immunotherapy and providing a safe and effective alternative to stem cell transplantation, potential treatments being developed, and potential indications. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (b) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; and (c) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a cell therapy and regenerative medicine company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 150+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

212-845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com