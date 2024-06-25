Care Communications Market: Current Status, Opportunities, and Future Prospects

Emergen Research Logo

An increase in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in healthcare is a major factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 2.51 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.5%, Market Trends – Rising popularity cloud cloud-based communications. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global care communications market size was USD 2.51 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in AI and ML technologies in healthcare is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Communication is a critical component of effective healthcare that influences many patient and doctor outcomes, yet it is complex and difficult to analyze and teach. Apps and AI technology can also significantly improve a hospital's or medical center's brand visibility. Improved patient care, more Internet presence, and 24-hour availability all work together to assist any healthcare organization in finding new sources of development and revenue. Many large healthcare systems have online patient portals where patients can send messages to doctors, arrange appointments, examine test results, renew prescriptions, pay bills, and more. Online portals have made it easier for people to get critical health data and for clinicians to communicate with their patients.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Care Communications market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Care Communications industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures to click Here: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2353

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Johnson Controls International Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cerner Corporation, Symplr, Koninklijke Philips N.V., NEC Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., Vocera Communications, Avaya LLC, and Spok Holdings, Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The software segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global care communications market in 2022. Revenue growth of the software segment is driven by increasing adoption of digital technologies in the healthcare industry. Healthcare organizations are rapidly embracing clinical communication and collaboration software to improve clinical processes, enhance patient care, and reduce expenses. This software empowers healthcare professionals to securely share critical patient information, collaborate in real time, and access clinical data from any location. In addition, it simplifies administrative tasks and optimizes clinical operations, allowing healthcare providers to focus more on delivering patient care.

The on-premises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The increasing use of data storage and access systems within hospitals and clinics is leading to expansion of the on-premises segment. Healthcare institutions have strengthened their IT infrastructure to meet their expanding data needs. Historically, these organizations were hesitant to embrace cloud-based deployment and have preferred on-premises solutions because IT administrators have more control over the physical data centers. The growing investment by hospitals and clinics in enhancing their IT infrastructure has contributed to revenue growth of this segment.

The care communications market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising demand for telehealth services in this region is driving market revenue growth. Moreover, incorporation of a smart, efficient healthcare system also contributes to the region's rapid market revenue growth.

In September 2022, Ascom, a leading global provider of enterprise-grade wireless communication and collaboration solutions, is introducing an upgraded Ascom Healthcare Platform (AHP) for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The platform also enhances the customer experience by providing a unified user interface for its Digistat and Unite software suites. The new AHP provides seven cutting-edge solutions for the acute care segment, including workplace and staff safety, care coordination, response team management, smart nurse call systems, clinical monitoring and alarm management, silent medical alarms, and a clinical decision support system.

For More Details On this Report Click Here @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/care-communications-market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Care Communications market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Care Communications Market Segmentation

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Software

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Cloud

On-Premises

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals

Clinics

Long-term Care Facilities

Others

Regional Analysis of the Care Communications Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To Customized Report Market: @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2353

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Care Communications market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Care Communications market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Click Here To Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2353

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

View Additional Related Reports:

Antiaging Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antiaging-market

Waterproof Breathable Textile Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-breathable-textile-market

Expandable Microspheres Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/expandable-microspheres-market

Wearable Medical Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wearable-medical-devices-market

Medical Foods Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-foods-market

Forestry Equipment AfterMarket

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/forestry-equipment-aftermarket-market

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lung-cancer-therapeutics-market

Recycled Plastics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/recycled-plastics-market

Microarray Analysis Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microarray-analysis-market

Coated Paper Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/coated-paper-market



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.