Food Allergen Testing Market Analysis: Opportunities and Challenges

Increasing prevalence of food allergies among consumers is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 760.7 Million in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rising demand for allergen-free products ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food allergen testing market size is expected to reach USD 1,475.5 Million in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of food allergies among consumers is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Food allergy testing aids patients by allowing to better control their symptom treatment. When a food allergy is diagnosed, individuals can work with their medical providers to develop a specialized care plan. This will include dietary changes, medications, and emergency treatment options that significantly improve their quality of life while lowering their risk of potentially fatal reactions. Food allergy testing can help patients identify, which foods are triggering their symptoms. In addition, technological advancements in testing methods such as Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), and rapid testing kits, is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market.

The latest report, titled ‘Global Food Allergen Testing Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Food Allergen Testing market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Food Allergen Testing market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Food Allergen Testing industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Food Allergen Testing industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Food Allergen Testing industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Intertek Group plc, SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Neogen Corporation, AsureQuality, Charm Sciences, Premier Analytics Servies, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., and EnviroLogix

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The peanut & soy segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global food allergen testing market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of food allergen testing to identify people who are allergic to peanuts or soy and is used to prevent allergic reactions, which can be serious or even fatal . Peanut allergy is the most prevalent cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that necessitates the use of an epinephrine, auto-injector, as well as a visit to the emergency department. In addition, food allergen testing is used to ensure that food products are free of peanuts or soy, which is important for people with food allergies, as a result, many food manufacturers are adopting this method to maintain the safety of their consumers.

The bakery & confectionery segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global food allergen testing market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for allergen testing in the bakery & confectionery sector since it ensures the safety of product with high-quality testing facilities and as a result, manufacturers are able to attract more customers. Confectionery products, such as chocolates and sweets, require the correct balance of quality and taste. Lab testing helps producers to estimate the nutritional value and discover contamination risks without affecting taste.

The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global food allergen testing market during the forecast period. This is because PCR method is excellent for detecting microbiology in the food sector owing to the vast number of harmful microorganisms and tiny number of cells that contaminate food products. The PCR test has numerous advantages such as this test is very specific, sensitive, robust, rapid, and trustworthy, and it may be automated. RT-PCR detection yields more specific and sensitive results, allowing for the prevention of illness transmission caused by harmful bacteria in food.

The Europe market accounted for largest revenue share in the global food allergen market in 2022. This is due to rising allergic reactions among consumers in countries such as Germany and the UK. Almost any food can cause allergies in people, which can be mild, severe, or even fatal. For instance, in the UK, food allergies affect 6%-8% of children, the most common being eggs, milk and peanuts. Moreover, rising demand for food allergen testing among food service providers, allergen testing laboratories, and others is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food allergen testing market on the basis of source, technology, food tested, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Peanut & Soy

Wheat

Gluten

Milk

Egg

Fish

Shellfish

Tree nut

Seafood

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-Based

Immunoassay Based

Others

Food Tested Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Bakery & Confectionery

Packaged Food

Dairy Products & Alternatives

Seafood & Meat Products

Beverages

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Food Manufacturers

Food Service Providers

Allergen Testing Laboratories

Consumers

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Food Allergen Testing business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Food Allergen Testing Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

