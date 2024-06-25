Exploring Construction Chemicals Market: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid technological innovation in the construction industry is a major factor driving the market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 49.90 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.0%, Market Trends – Growing popularity of green building certifications ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction chemicals market size was USD 49.90 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Significant investments in specialized waterproofing and chemical-resistant coatings are major factors driving the market revenue growth. Waterproofing products and solutions are in high demand, especially in regions prone to heavy rainfall or flooding. Construction chemicals for below-grade waterproofing, roof waterproofing, and waterproofing of critical structures are major trends in the global market. Industries that deal with chemicals, such as chemical processing plants, are seeking advanced coatings and linings that provide superior chemical resistance and protection for their infrastructure.

The Construction Chemicals market research report is broadly bifurcated in terms of product type, application spectrum, end-user landscape, and competitive backdrop, which would help readers gain more impactful insights into the different aspects of the market. Under the competitive outlook, the report’s authors have analyzed the financial standing of the leading companies operating across this industry. The gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, and the individual growth rates of these companies have also been ascertained in this section. Our team has accurately predicted the future market scope of the new entrants and established competitors using several analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT analysis, and investment assessment.

Competitive Landscape

The report presents a holistic investigation of the Construction Chemicals business mechanism and growth-oriented approaches undertaken by the leading companies operating in this market. The report highlights the numerous strategic initiatives, such as new business deals and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and technological upgradation, implemented by the leading market contenders to set a firm foot in the market. Hence, this section is inclusive of the company profiles of the key players, total revenue accumulation, product sales, profit margins, product pricing, sales & distribution channels, and industry analysis.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Mapei, Sika, 3M, Evonik, Fosroc, ACC Limited, Cera-Chem Pvt. Ltd., Chembond Chemicals Limited, Flowcrete Group Ltd., SWC Brother Company Limited

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The concrete admixture segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing focus on sustainability, strength, and durability are major factors driving revenue growth of this segment. The construction industry is increasingly focused on sustainability and environmental responsibility. Concrete admixtures that reduce the carbon footprint of concrete, enhance energy efficiency or use recycled materials are in high demand. In addition, concrete admixtures can improve strength and durability of concrete, making it suitable for a wider range of applications, including high-rise buildings, bridges, and industrial structures.

The industrial segment accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Increasing focus on resistance against corrosion, chemicals, and abrasion among others is a major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. Many industrial facilities, such as chemical plants, refineries, and manufacturing plants, are exposed to corrosive environments. Construction chemicals such as corrosion-related coatings, sealants, and repair mortars are essential for protecting structures and equipment from corrosion.

The market in Europe accounted for a moderately large revenue share in 2022. Significant investments in restoration of historic buildings and rising demand for advanced construction technologies are major factors driving the market revenue growth in this region. Europe is home to many historic buildings and monuments that require restoration and preservation. Construction chemicals are used in these projects to maintain the historical and architectural integrity of these structures.

Emergen Research has segmented the global construction chemicals market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adhesives and Sealants

Concrete Admixture

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

The global Construction Chemicals market is classified into the following regions:

North America (the U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

