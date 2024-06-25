SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates ALIM, SBOW, AGR, RPHM on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALIM)’s sale to ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $5.50 per share in cash at closing and one non-tradable contingent value right representing the right to receive up to $0.50 per share upon the achievement of certain net revenue targets in 2026 and 2027. If you are an Alimera shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW)’s sale to Crescent Energy Company. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SilverBow shareholders would receive 3.125 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of SilverBow common stock, with the option to elect to receive all or a portion of the proceeds in cash at a value of $38 per share, subject to possible pro ration with a maximum total cash consideration for the transaction of $400 million. If you are a SilverBow shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE: AGR)’s sale to Iberdrola, S.A. for $35.75 per share. If you are an Avangrid shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPHM)’s merger with OnKure, Inc. Pre-merger Reneo shareholders are expected to own approximately 31% of the combined company. If you are a Reneo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLC

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

sadeh@halpersadeh.com

zhalper@halpersadeh.com

https://www.halpersadeh.com