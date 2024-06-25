Feed Premixes Market to Reach USD 48.41 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.3% By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand and consumption of livestock-based products is a major factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 26.40 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Increasing production of feed for growth and development of farm animals ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global feed premixes market size is expected to reach USD 48.41 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand and consumption of livestock-based products is primary key factor driving market revenue growth. Animal feed premix is a combination of vitamins, minerals, supplements, and other nutritional elements designed to offer a balanced diet and fulfill the livestock's specific nutritional demands. For instance, premix for cattle feed helps to produce high-quality milk, as well as supports through various stages of development, and improve their health and immunity. High-quality feed premixes also improve the quality of livestock-based products, such as meat, milk, and eggs providing better flavor, texture, and nutritional profiles, and making these more appealing to consumers.

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Feed Premixes market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Feed Premixes. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

Get Free Sample Report and Related Graphs & Charts @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2373

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The aquaculture feed premixes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global fee premixes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for feed premixes since these help to improve feed efficiency and animal health by minimizing livestock illnesses. Proteins, lipids, vitamins, and minerals are the primary components of fish feed, while protein is an essential nutrition for fish and prawns. The usage of premix in compound feed and aquaculture production has enhanced feed nutritional quality. There are several benefits associated with using aquaculture feed premixes including improved growth performance and feed conversion ratio, reduced mortality, enhanced immune function, and improved reproductive performance.

The powder segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global feed premixes market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for powder feed premixes since these are used to supplement the basic feed with essential vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other nutrients. Vitamin premix for poultry feed is designed to give optimal nutrition for poultry throughout their productive lives through feeds. Furthermore, these premixes feature fortification levels that match the vitamin needs of chickens in real-time for optimum health and productivity, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The online retail segment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global feed premixes market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors, such as no additional costs, as products can be shipped directly from sellers to the customers. Low product costs and discounts available throughout the year, and online retailers providing detailed product information, such as ingredient lists, nutritional content, and usage instructions, helps consumers to make informed purchasing decisions.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global feed premixes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand and consumption of livestock-based products in countries such as India and China. In addition, increasing feed production and shifts in dietary preferences among individuals are leading to rising consumption of animal-based proteins, which is another factor driving market revenue growth of this region. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Feed Premixes Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Direct Line Insurance Group plc, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Land O'Lakes, Inc., AB Agri Ltd., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Devenish, Lexington, Avitech Nutrition Pvt. Ltd. and Advanced Animal Nutrition Pty Ltd

Request A Discount On The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2373

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global feed premixes market on the basis of type of livestock, ingredients type, form, function, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Type of Livestock Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Poultry Feed Premixes

Ruminant Feed Premixes

Swine Feed Premixes

Aquaculture Feed Premixes

Pet Food Premixes

Others

Ingredients Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Nutraceuticals

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Powder

Liquid

Paste

Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Growth Promotion

Disease Prevention

Digestive Health

Immunity Enhancement

Bone Health

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Direct Sales

Distributors

Online Retail

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Commercial Farms

Livestock Feed Manufacturers

Home Mixers

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Request Customization Of The Report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/2373

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2373

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

Read Similar Reports By Emergen Research:

Gene Panel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/gene-panel-market

Hydrogen Trucks Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydrogen-trucks-market

Hydroxychloroquine Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydroxychloroquine-market

Smart Medical Devices Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-medical-devices-market

Animal Vaccines Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/animal-vaccines-market

Synthetic Gypsum Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-gypsum-market

High Strength Steel Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-strength-steel-market

Facial Injectable Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/facial-injectable-market

Vitamin D Testing Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/vitamin-d-testing-market

Aesthetic Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aesthetic-market



About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.