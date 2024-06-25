Microbiological Testing of Water Market to Reach USD 3.29 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.4% |Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid demand for microbiological testing to measure water quality is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microbiological testing of water market size was USD 1.60 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for microbiological testing products and solutions in measuring micro-organism concentrations in water is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Globally, pharmaceutical and biotechnology and Food & Beverage (F&B) companies are widely incorporating microbiological testing kits and equipment for efficiently measuring level of microorganism concentrations. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), globally 1 in 3 people do not have access to drinking safe water and around 829,000 people die from diseases occurring due to consumption of unsafe drinking water. In addition, new innovations and advancements in product is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For example, bNovate Technologies, a prominent player in the microbiological water testing market has introduced an industrial-grade online flow cytometer known as BactoSense.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Microbiological Testing of Water market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Microbiological Testing of Water industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, bNovate Technologies SA, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bruker Corporation, 3M Company, LuminUltra Technologies Ltd., Tintometer GmbH, and Promega Corporation

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The testing kits segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global microbiological testing of water market over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for testing kits designed for Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) assays. Microbiological water testing kits are extensively utilized for conducting ATP assays. ATP, a primary energy source for microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and yeast, is inherently present in water samples. In addition, ATP assays introduce an innovative method for quantifying Relative Light Units (RLU) of cellular material within water samples.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global microbiological testing of water market over the forecast period. This is because purified water and Water for Injection (WFI) are critical in many pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing procedures. Microbial contamination studies on purified water and WFI is required to reduce the danger of microbial contamination in pharmaceutical goods. Water usage for pharmaceutical purposes is strictly regulated by government drug regulatory bodies such as United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global microbiological testing of water market in 2022. This is attributed to rising demand for microbiological testing kits for waterborne illness prevention and recreational water safety. Microbiological water testing kits are critical tools in the prevention and control of a wide range of waterborne diseases, as well as ensuring that water supplies are free of hazardous microbes. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 7.2 million Americans become ill each year as a result of infections transferred through water.

On 9 November 2022, IDEXX, a prominent player in microbiological testing of water market, completed the acquisition of Tecta-PDS water technology company. The company has revolutionized water microbiology testing by introducing automation for assessing parameters such as E. coli and total coliforms. This strategic collaboration enables IDEXX to broaden its portfolio of water microbiology testing solutions, catering to both laboratory-based and on-site testing needs.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Microbiological Testing of Water market on the basis of product, application, and region:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the microbiological testing of water market on the basis of product type, pathogen type, water type, industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Testing Kits

Microbiological Test Kits

Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Testing Kits

Filters and Membranes

Membrane Filtration

Ultrafiltration

Instruments

Others

Pathogen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coliform

Vibrio

Legionella

Clostridium

Others

Water Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Drinking and bottled water

Industrial water

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Food & Beverage (F&B) Industry

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Hospitals and Healthcare

Industrial Process

Environmental

Others

Regional Analysis of the Microbiological Testing of Water Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Microbiological Testing of Water market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Microbiological Testing of Water market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

