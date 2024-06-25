Diagnostic Cardiology Market Size Worth USD 8.57 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diagnostic cardiology market size was USD 5.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to the American Heart Association, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with 928,741 deaths predicted in 2020. Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the major cause of CVD fatalities (41.2%) in the U.S. in 2020, followed by stroke (17.3%), other CVDs (16.8%), high blood pressure (12.9%), heart failure (9.2%), and artery diseases (2.6%).

The latest report, titled ‘Global Diagnostic Cardiology Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Diagnostic Cardiology market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Diagnostic Cardiology market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Diagnostic Cardiology industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Diagnostic Cardiology industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Diagnostic Cardiology industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Norav Medical, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Terumo Corporation, and Cardinal Health, Inc

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring device segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global diagnostic cardiology market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring devices in diagnostic cardiology by recording and analyzing the electrical activity of heart over a period of time. One such monitors is the Holter monitors, which record heart’s electrical signals continuously during daily activities, providing a comprehensive view of heart rhythm over an extended period. Holter monitors can be employed to assess a patient’s risk of developing certain heart conditions, particularly atrial fibrillation, which is associated with the higher risk of stroke.

The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the diagnostic cardiology market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing number of individuals having cardiac arrhythmias and seeking cardiovascular disease diagnosis at healthcare facilities. Furthermore, high investments in acquiring ECG equipment to enhance cardiac care and provision of reimbursements for Holter and event monitors in developed markets are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global diagnostic cardiology market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, such as stroke, atrial fibrillation and others, in the region. Moreover, rising awareness toward heart screening and diagnosis and technological advancements in cardiology care are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

ECG Monitoring Device

Resting ECG Systems

Holter Monitoring Device

Event Monitoring Device

Others

Cardiac Imaging

Echocardiogram

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Magnetic Resonance Angiography

Others

Contrast Agents

Accessories

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Diagnostic Cardiology business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Diagnostic Cardiology Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

