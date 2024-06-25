Diagnostic Cardiology Market Size Worth USD 8.57 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research
Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global diagnostic cardiology market size was USD 5.35 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to the American Heart Association, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in the U.S., with 928,741 deaths predicted in 2020. Coronary Heart Disease (CHD) was the major cause of CVD fatalities (41.2%) in the U.S. in 2020, followed by stroke (17.3%), other CVDs (16.8%), high blood pressure (12.9%), heart failure (9.2%), and artery diseases (2.6%).
The latest report, titled ‘Global Diagnostic Cardiology Market,’ comprises a profound analysis of the fundamental parameters contributing to the global Diagnostic Cardiology market scenario. The research report provides the reader with an in-depth interpretation of the Diagnostic Cardiology market dynamics, including the crucial drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. The report also describes the key business strategies, demand and supply ratios, leading regions, and the renowned market players, in a nutshell, offering a futuristic outlook of the overall Diagnostic Cardiology industry. The market intelligence report is a prototype of the 360° overview of the global Diagnostic Cardiology industry, shedding light on the estimated market value, share, growth trends, gross revenue, competitive overview, prominent manufacturers and buyers, available product types, and end-use applications.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Diagnostic Cardiology industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.
The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Nihon Kohden Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Norav Medical, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Terumo Corporation, and Cardinal Health, Inc
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring device segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global diagnostic cardiology market in 2022. This is due to increasing use of Electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring devices in diagnostic cardiology by recording and analyzing the electrical activity of heart over a period of time. One such monitors is the Holter monitors, which record heart’s electrical signals continuously during daily activities, providing a comprehensive view of heart rhythm over an extended period. Holter monitors can be employed to assess a patient’s risk of developing certain heart conditions, particularly atrial fibrillation, which is associated with the higher risk of stroke.
The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the diagnostic cardiology market during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing number of individuals having cardiac arrhythmias and seeking cardiovascular disease diagnosis at healthcare facilities. Furthermore, high investments in acquiring ECG equipment to enhance cardiac care and provision of reimbursements for Holter and event monitors in developed markets are also expected to drive revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period.
The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global diagnostic cardiology market over the forecast period. This is due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, such as stroke, atrial fibrillation and others, in the region. Moreover, rising awareness toward heart screening and diagnosis and technological advancements in cardiology care are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.
Segmentation
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
ECG Monitoring Device
Resting ECG Systems
Holter Monitoring Device
Event Monitoring Device
Others
Cardiac Imaging
Echocardiogram
Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Magnetic Resonance Angiography
Others
Contrast Agents
Accessories
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)
Hospitals and Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Diagnostic Imaging Centers
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Report Highlights:
Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Diagnostic Cardiology business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.
The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).
The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.
The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Diagnostic Cardiology Market
Critical assessment of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
