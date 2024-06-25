iCrowdNewswire Launches Next Generation AI-Driven PR Distribution, Combining GlobeNewswire with Google Advertising Driven Headline Views

Miami, Florida, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCrowdNewswire has partnered with Notified to bundle GlobeNewswire’s industry leading press release distribution with Google advertising, to deliver guaranteed and verified headline views worldwide. iCrowdNewswire will offer digital advertising-driven headline views on over one thousand websites across 26 countries, available in curated industry lists. With iCrowd Google ad-driven distribution, each release will have 7 different size banners, including one headline linked to the full press release text. The banners will be published on leading websites worldwide, reaching issuers’ specific and targeted audiences.



iCrowdNewswire pioneered advertising-driven press release headline views, generating up to a million views using Google AdSense – the global leader in digital advertising. These headline views are quantified and verified by Google Analytics.



“We provide a turnkey package including banner creative design, ad buying, campaign management and detailed distribution reports based on Google Analytics,” commented Hector Botero, President of iCrowdNewswire. “Our AI innovations which include Google advertising, AI translations into 9 languages, and voice distribution on Amazon Alexa devices – combined with GlobeNewswire’s industry leading capabilities – result in the most powerful press release distribution solution available.”

The entire submission process is done by press release issuers through an intuitive and easy to use interface, in which issuers can customize distribution by country and industry, and categories including a curated list of industry specific web sites. Issuers can submit their own creatives or choose to approve creative banners produced by iCrowdNewswire’s in-house team.

This solution will be available to the public on July 1st, 2024.

About iCrowdNewswire

Since its inception the mission at iCrowdNewswire has been “true” innovation in press release distribution. In 2018 iCrowdNewswire began working with Google to adapt the world’s leading AI driven advertising technologies for press release distribution resulting in a process that provides verified and quantified headline views on premium pages of leading digital publications worldwide. Press release issuers can choose from 50,000 to one million impressions of custom created banners with only one headline linked to the full press release or URL of their choice. The partnership with Notified for the first time allows the iCrowd Google ad driven distribution to be combined with the leading tier-one newswire distribution resulting in a major innovation in the industry. And the headline views are measured by Google Analytics. Version 1.0 offers over one thousand premium websites in 26 countries available through curated industry lists. iCrowdNewswire’s technology also drives the LexisNexis press release service Nexis Newswire and distribution partners around the globe including Medianet (Australia), PA Media (UK), NewsVoir (India) and Media OutReach (Asia).

