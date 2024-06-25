Automox Recognized as Trusted Cloud Provider by Cloud Security Alliance

Automox’s Commitment to Secure Cloud Computing Validated by CSA Trustmark

AUSTIN, TX, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the leader in cloud-based IT endpoint management solutions, is now a trusted cloud provider via the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment.

The CSA is the world’s leading organization focused on defining and raising awareness about best practices to ensure a secure cloud computing environment. With this trustmark, Automox stands out among secure cloud computing providers, affirming its commitment to safety, reducing complexity and cost, and providing IT teams more time for strategic work.

“We are thrilled to be one of CSA’s recognized trusted cloud providers as the company leads the industry when it comes to cloud security,” said Tom Bowyer, Director of Security at Automox. “Our acceptance as a trusted cloud provider showcases our strengths in cloud endpoint management automation. We are incredibly proud to partner with the CSA in growing the future of cloud security.”

By joining CSA’s Trusted Cloud Provider program, Automox can better demonstrate its holistic approach to security, serving as a reference for customers seeking cloud providers aligned with their security needs.

“We are excited to recognize Automox’s commitment as a Trusted Cloud Provider with the CSA trustmark," said Jim Reavis, CSA CEO and co-founder. "This endorsement highlights Automox’s dedication to advancing secure cloud computing standards and practices.”

About the Cloud Security Alliance

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. CSA harnesses the subject matter expertise of industry practitioners, associations, governments, and its corporate and individual members to offer cloud security-specific research, education, certification, events, and products. CSA’s activities, knowledge, and extensive network benefit the entire community impacted by the cloud — from providers and customers to governments, entrepreneurs, and the assurance industry — and provide a forum through which diverse parties can work together to create and maintain a trusted cloud ecosystem. For further information, visit us at www.cloudsecurityalliance.org, and follow us on Twitter @cloudsa.

About Automox

Automox is the IT automation platform for modern organizations. Groundbreaking automation empowers IT professionals to prove vulnerabilities are fixed, slash cost and complexity, win back hours in their days, and delight end users. 350+ Automox Worklet automation scripts make it easy for IT to save time, reduce risk, and thoughtfully automate OS, third-party software, and configuration updates on Windows, macOS, and Linux desktops, laptops, and servers. Join thousands of IT heroes automating confidence across millions of endpoints with Automox. Learn more at www.automox.com, connect with the Automox Community, or connect with us on Twitter/X, Threads, LinkedIn, Facebook, Reddit, or Instagram.

