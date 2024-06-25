New Study Examines the Influence of Eating Behavior Patterns on Weight Loss

Personalized programming for individual eating patterns drives consistent class attendance and weight loss for Wondr Program participants

Dallas, TX, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wondr Health, the proven leader in preventive and chronic care for metabolic, emotional, and physical health transformation, today announced the results from a study presented at the American Diabetes Association’s 84th Scientific Sessions. The study examined individuals who participate in Wondr — an evidence-based, digital behavior-change program — to determine which eating behavior patterns affect participation and weight loss in an online, corporate-sponsored weight-loss program.

The study included 206,426 participants enrolled in Wondr through their employer or health plan. Participants completed a questionnaire to categorize eating behavior patterns and evaluated responses with the number of online classes attended and maximum percent weight loss at 12 weeks in the program.

The social eating behavior, defined as eating in social situations in the absence of true hunger, was the most common type (64% of participants). 49% had emotional eating behaviors, eating when they experience strong emotions like stress, sadness, anxiety, or anger. Hunger eating behavior was also common with 48% of participants having persistent hunger throughout the day. Less common was rigid eating behavior (24%), an all-or-nothing approach where participants have a set of strict rules for the diet, and classic struggle (12%) where there are none of the other eating behavior patterns.

Mean participation was 11.3 online classes and mean maximum weight loss was 3.2%. Study investigators did not find any clinically meaningful differences between the groups for in-class attendance or weight loss demonstrating that participants in all eating behavior categories engaged to a similar degree in the Wondr program and had a similar amount of weight loss at 12 weeks.

“We know that a one-size-fits-all approach is not effective when it comes to weight loss and that the when, how, and why we eat is just as important as what we eat,” said Tim Church, MD, MPH, PHD, study investigator and Chief Medical Officer, Wondr Health. “These study findings point to the need for personalized weight-loss curriculum based on individual circumstances such as eating behavior patterns.”

The Wondr program offers personalized programming with expert content and coaching to support individual eating behavior patterns and help build skills for lasting behavior change. Personalization drives engagement in Wondr (84.4% engage with the program). Strong engagement leads to increased clinical outcomes (50% reverse hypertension and metabolic syndrome) and cost savings (2.1x ROI in plan year).

