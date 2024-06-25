Support for animals means support for families in the Republic of Moldova

In 2022, the Republic of Moldova faced an extreme drought that led to 50 - 60 percent losses in some of their crops. With this loss of income and increased prices of agricultural inputs, families with livestock couldn’t buy the feed necessary for their animals. © UN Moldova 25/06/2024 Spouses Mihail and Vera Gradinaru were born and grew up in Cirpesti, a village situated about 120 kilometers away from the capital of the Republic of Moldova, Chisinau. Set amidst land for cultivating and pastures for grazing, this village of just about 600 households is one where families predominantly rely on farming or raising cattle.

After knowing each other for many years, Mihail and Vera got married and now have five children. Both parents work in the village, Vera as a kindergarten teacher’s assistant and Mihail as a farmer. Cows, pigs, goats, sheep, rabbits and poultry fill up the backyard of their house.

The Gradinarus’ youngest daughter, Livia, still lives with them, as does their daughter, Alina, who just recently had a baby, and whose husband is temporarily working abroad.

It is a full house, but both Vera and Mihail are used to this, having grown up with many siblings themselves. And the spouses are determined to give their children schooling and the option of obtaining the type of job they want to do.

“We couldn't afford studies. I come from a family with eleven children, while my wife was one of four. We had to start working from a young age. Nobody really asked us what we wanted to do in life. That's why we try to help our children as much as we can, so that at least they have a profession and can get by easier, either in the village, or wherever their destiny takes them,” describes Mihail.

Mihail on the other hand continues the work that his parents did and is content keeping livestock. “We have always had animals, this is what our parents did, this is what we do,” explains Mihail. He and Vera are particularly tied to their two cows: Marta and Stella. As the spouses say, these cows are the family’s greatest support. They are vital for their family’s nutrition, and the milk also serves as payment for helpers who work on their farm or house. “May our cattle be healthy! Otherwise, how are we going to manage?” Mihail exclaims. In 2022, the country faced an extreme drought that led to 50- 60 percent losses in some of their major agricultural products like sunflower, corn and wheat. With this loss of income and increased input prices, families with animals couldn’t buy the necessary animal feed. In response, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) distributed cattle fodder to 2 638 families across five districts in 2023. Each family received between 350 and 375 kg of fodder, which was vital in addressing existing feed shortages. The activity is part of a project implemented jointly with the United Nations Development Programme, and financed by the Austrian Development Agency — the operational unit of Austrian Development Cooperation — and the Government of Switzerland. According to the estimates of the Government of the Republic of Moldova, 70 percent of the country’s small farms were already suffering from a lack of resources, inputs and arid weather conditions, and the war in Ukraine further impacted the prices of agricultural inputs, most of which the Republic of Moldova imports from Russian and the Ukraine. Fertilizers, fuel and seeds became three to five times more expensive than in 2021. Throughout 2023, the cost of imported agricultural inputs remained very high, resulting in high production costs. At the same time, prices of agricultural goods dropped dramatically throughout the year. This has resulted in a 30 percent decrease in revenue for rural families compared to the last five-year average.

Mihail and Vera can use some of the money saved on feed to take care of other vital expenses, like repairing their roof. © UN Moldova