Forward look: 24 June – 7 July 2024

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 24 June 2024

The Agriculture and Fisheries Council will meet on Monday 24 June 2024 in Luxembourg, when agriculture ministers will seek to approve a set of conclusions on the future of agriculture in the EU.

Following a presentation by the Commission on the state of play of the common fisheries policy and on the orientations for the fishing opportunities for 2025, fisheries ministers will express their views on the topic and highlight their priorities.

The Belgian presidency will furthermore update the Council on the state of play of four current legislative proposals (plant reproductive material, forest reproductive material, forest monitoring framework, protection of animals during transport), ), and it will brief ministers on the results of the symposium it organised on 25 April 2024 on front-of-pack nutrition labelling systems.

Foreign Affairs Council, 24 June 2024

The June Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East. After an internal discussion, EU ministers will be joined by their counterparts from Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Kosovo* for an exchange of views on the Western Balkans.

Lastly, the Council will discuss Georgia and the Great Lakes region.

General Affairs Council, 25 June 2024

Ministers will continue preparations for the June European Council. They will also exchange views on the directive on transparency of interest representation on behalf of third countries and hold a hearing under the Article 7 procedure concerning Hungary.

European Council, 27-28 June 2024

EU leaders will meet in Brussels to address the following topics: Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the EU’s comprehensive support to Ukraine and its people; security and defence including Europe’s need to increase its overall defence readiness and options for mobilising more funding; review progress on actions to enhance the EU’s competitiveness; the next institutional cycle including the 2024-2029 Strategic Agenda and appointments; Georgia; foreign policy issues including the situation in the Middle East.

Other meetings

Accession Conference with Moldova, 25 June 2024

Accession Conference with Ukraine, 25 June 2024

Accession Conference with Montenegro, 26 June 2024