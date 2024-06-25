TAIWAN, June 25 - President Lai meets delegation from US-China Economic and Security Review Commission

President Lai meets delegation from US-China Economic and Security Review Commission

On the morning of June 25, President Lai Ching-te met with a delegation from the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC), a body established by the US Congress. In remarks, President Lai thanked the members of the United States executive and legislative branches for visiting Taiwan and for conveying the message that the US stands with Taiwan. The president said that in facing expanding authoritarianism, we are well aware that strengthening Taiwan’s security will strengthen regional security and advance global peace and prosperity. He stated that Taiwan will continue to manage cross-strait relations responsibly and will endeavor to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region. He also expressed his hope that the international community will not allow China to decide at its own whim where to draw the red line and that Taiwan will continue to receive support from the USCC through its influence, which will help maintain regional peace and stability.

A translation of President Lai’s remarks follows:

I extend a warm welcome to the delegation from the USCC. Chairman Robin Cleveland, Vice Chair Reva Price, and many other members of the delegation are friends of Taiwan and have visited previously. Just two months ago, I met with a delegation led by Mr. Randall Schriver. By visiting here today, soon after my inauguration as president, you are all witnessing a new chapter in Taiwan’s democracy as well as continuing to advance Taiwan-US exchanges and cooperation. Once again, my sincere welcome and thanks to you all.

I am grateful for your longstanding support of Taiwan and your efforts to deepen Taiwan-US cooperation. We have seen that, as USCC provides its recommendations, the US Congress continues to strengthen our bilateral cooperation through a range of legislation. For example, the Indo-Pacific Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, passed in April, will do much to bolster Taiwan’s self-defense capabilities and maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

The USCC has long paid close attention to regional security in East Asia. In facing expanding authoritarianism, we are well aware that strengthening Taiwan’s security will strengthen regional security and advance global peace and prosperity.

Moving forward, we will continue building on Taiwan’s strength, making our entire society even more resilient and capable of protecting itself to respond to various challenges. However, China continues to step up its military operations in and around the Taiwan Strait and in the South China Sea. In conjunction with this, China uses other tactics, such as diplomatic pressure, economic coercion, cognitive warfare, and lawfare, in its escalation of gray-zone aggression and its undermining of regional stability. Taiwan will continue to manage cross-strait relations responsibly and will endeavor to maintain the status quo across the Taiwan Strait and in the Indo-Pacific region. And it is my hope that the international community will not allow China to decide at its own whim where to draw the red line.

I want to thank members of the US executive and legislative branches for visiting Taiwan and for conveying the message that the US stands with Taiwan. I look forward to Taiwan continuing to receive support from the USCC through its influence, which will help maintain regional peace and stability.

On the issue of Taiwan’s economic security, I would like to thank the Biden administration and the US Congress for their support in advancing the Taiwan-US Initiative on 21st-Century Trade. We have already signed the first agreement under the initiative, which will not only enhance Taiwan-US relations but also boost Taiwan’s economic resilience and global supply chain security.

As we meet here today, a delegation of industry leaders assembled by the Ministry of Economic Affairs is in Washington, DC to participate in the SelectUSA Investment Summit and actively explore even more opportunities for Taiwan-US collaboration in the economy and industry. I look forward to us continuing to work together on further deepening and strengthening Taiwan-US relations and achieving greater peace and stability in the region. I wish you a smooth and successful visit.

Chairman Cleveland then delivered remarks, first thanking President Lai for his warm greeting. The chairman said that the USCC is a bipartisan commission that advises Congress and that they waited till the elections to come and congratulate President Lai for the third term of the Democratic Progressive Party. They very much appreciate that, she said, and welcome the opportunity to come here to understand and to gain insight into the US-Taiwan economic and security relationship.

Chairman Cleveland said that all of their members are very strong supporters of the relationship with Taiwan and that they are here to learn today how they can deepen that relationship, improve in terms of both trade and economic issues, as well as support President Lai in his effort as he takes on a more aggressive China. She added that she does not think China is just aggressive in this region, it is globally, and that they are considering the broader context of how China is behaving in the world. She said that they very much appreciate this opportunity and that they will hopefully have a good conversation with President Lai.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Office by Acting Director of the American Institute in Taiwan Taipei Office Jeremy Cornforth.