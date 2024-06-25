Credit: Digital Metrology Standards Consortium

In 2024, the MBE Summit in-person event returned and combined with the QIF Summit. The event was held from April 16-19, 2024 at MxD (Manufacturing x Digital) headquarters in Chicago, IL, and brought together experts from academia, government, and industry. The summit provided a platform for participants to discuss challenges, implementation issues, and lessons learned related to design, manufacturing, quality assurance, and sustainment of products and processes when a Model-Based approach is used.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Smart Connected Systems Division organized technical content for the MBE Summit, and the Digital Metrology Standards Consortium (DMSC) organized technical content for the QIF Summit. The DMSC is a non-profit organization focused on developing and supporting interoperability standards and quality data frameworks for digital metrology in manufacturing. The DMSC’s Quality Information Framework (QIF) standard is at the heart of its mission of interoperability and providing traceability of quality data.

Feedback from the 2024 event indicated that attendees enjoyed the location and size of the venue, leading to the decision to hold the 2025 event again at MxD Chicago on April 15-17, 2025. Suggestions for topics submitted through a survey were also well received, and the organizers are using this feedback to set the theme for the 2025 summit.

If you would like to attend the 2025 MBE & QIF Summit, April 15-17, 2025 for three days of technical presentations and networking opportunities, contact rosemary.astheimer [at] nist.gov (Rosemary Astheimer) to be notified when further details are available.

2024 event attendees will automatically be notified.