Accelerator TinySeed Invests in Tempesta Media to Drive Rapid Growth
Tempesta Media raised its first venture capital from TinySeed to accelerate growth and solidify its leading content marketing solution position.MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, US, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media has received an investment from TinySeed, a leading B2B SaaS seed-stage venture capital accelerator. Through this partnership, Tempesta Media will receive capital and gain invaluable guidance and resources from a world-class group of former founders. The program will be leveraged to accelerate growth for Tempesta Media.
For Tempesta Media, joining a family that counts over 170 SaaS and tech-enabled service ventures from around the globe made sense.
Tempesta Media CEO Michael Marchese explains: “For the last 13 years, we've grown the business organically and have been very hesitant to take an investment from venture capitalists because we felt that their objectives generally did not align well with our long-term goals or the needs of our customers.
“TinySeed is a rare exception. They understand our vision for the company, and they provide deep expertise and resources that no other venture firm could match."
Rob Walling, TinySeed’s General Partner, said: "Tempesta Media is addressing a real need in the digital marketing space, and Michael Marchese has shown a strong commitment to building a viable solution. We're excited to see their progress in the coming months."
The investment will allow Tempesta Media to expand its cutting-edge managed services solution, Bullseye Effect, which includes:
• Prova — Comprehensive direct-response digital marketing assessment
• Augmented Experts — AI-assisted industry expert network
• Coreform — End-to-end content marketing and management platform
• AnalyticsLab — Content marketing analytics
Bullseye Effect is offered to small and medium-sized companies on a monthly subscription basis.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Tempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drive revenue and ROI. Their targeted approach to digital marketing, the Bullseye Effect, efficiently maximizes results, helping businesses become leaders in their industry segment.
For more information about Tempesta Media’s awards and services, please visit https://www.tempestamedia.com/.
ABOUT TINYSEED
The first B2B SaaS accelerator for ambitious founders.
For more information about TinySeed, please visit https://tinyseed.com/.
Michael Marchese
Tempesta Media, LLC
Michael@AugmentedExperts.AI
