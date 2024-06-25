LOBO EV Strengthens Partnership with a Well-Established Brazilian Distributor Following Successful On-Site Inspection

Brazilian distributor plans to consolidate its manufacturing activities with LOBO

WUXI, China, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), an innovative e-bicycle, e-tricycle, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttle manufacturer and seller, further strengthened its penetration of the Latin American market after hosting a successful visit from one of Brazil's well-established electric mobility dealers, marking the first on-site inspection after nearly a year of business dealings between the companies. This visit has provided the Brazilian team with an in-depth understanding of LOBO’s strong production capabilities and professional services, bolstering their confidence in deepening their relationship with LOBO.



The dealer, which generates over $8 million in annual sales of various short-distance electric mobility vehicles, currently engages in OEM production and procurement from multiple Chinese manufacturers. Recognizing the superior quality and consistency of LOBO’s products, the dealer plans to transition to centralized manufacturing and procurement from LOBO to enhance product quality, improve consistency, and reduce transaction costs—a significant strategic shift for the dealer.

“We are honored to welcome our partners from Brazil and showcase our advanced and scalable production capabilities,” said Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO. “The Brazilian team was particularly impressed with our new model electric tricycles and small four-wheeled elderly mobility vehicle samples. They closely examined the detailed design and craftsmanship, praising our R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The on-the-spot discussions about specific vehicle orders indicate their strong intent to form a close cooperative partnership.”





Figure 1 – Brazilian distributors meet with LOBO EV team

During the two-day visit, the Brazilian team toured LOBO’s Wuxi and Tianjin factories, inspecting the production lines, sample workshops, testing workshops, and office areas. They gained a comprehensive understanding of LOBO’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), R&D system, and quality control measures, providing the customer with a strong understanding of the Company’s supply capacity and product quality.

LOBO has been steadily gaining market share in Latin America over the past several years. The company's ongoing investment in research and development has been a key factor in producing innovations that resonate with customers in Latin America and beyond. Throughout 2024, LOBO has consistently received orders for e-bikes and e-trikes from Latin American dealers in Brazil, Chile, Suriname, and other countries, indicating robust demand across the region.

According to data from the Business Research Company, the global market for e-bikes, e-trikes, and e-scooters was valued at $28 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass $39 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.6%, reflecting the increasing global shift towards sustainable and efficient modes of transportation.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles such as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. LOBO also provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services to customers. Leveraging its cutting-edge technologies in connectivity, multimedia interactive systems and artificial intelligence, LOBO re-defines and develops its products in order to provide users with convenient, affordable and pleasant driving experiences. For more information, visit: www.loboebike.com. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, our website or any other website or any social media is not a part of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”) as well as Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the expected closing date of the public offering and the Company's strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” “Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC (Reg. No. 333-270499) and the final prospectus. LOBO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law. You should read this press release with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect.

Contact:

For more information, contact:

Zane Xu

IR Manager

ir@loboai.com

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1 (407) 644-4256

LOBO@redchip.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a8af4f6-0d8b-42d1-be78-813f90392802