Tyton Partners’ Choose to Learn 2024 Research Reveals Massive Untapped Demand for K-12 Parent Navigation Supports

BOSTON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, a strategy consulting and investment banking firm focused on the education sector, announces the release of Part 3 of their latest Choose to Learn K-12 initiative, A Breakthrough in K-12 Parent Navigation. With support from Stand Together Trust and the Walton Family Foundation, this final installment of the 2024 Choose to Learn series delves into the evolving landscape of "Navigators" that are reshaping how parents explore and access alternative education options for their children.



In Parts 1 and 2, Tyton Partners highlighted the growing interest among "Open-minded" parents in exploring alternatives to traditional public and private schools and identified key barriers, including awareness and affordability.

Part 3 examines the type of support parents seek, the information sources they trust, and their preferred methods of receiving guidance. It also introduces the concept of "Navigators"—organizations that support parents in discovering, planning, and enrolling in new educational programs tailored to their children's unique needs.

Key findings from Choose to Learn 2024 Part 3 include:

Parents prefer 1:1 coaching from Navigators. While there are few, the most effective Navigators combine human-centered supports with scalable delivery models and targeted assistance to overcome financial barriers

Most Navigators serve K-12 parents who are most likely to enroll in an alternative school (~5% of market). Few Navigators are currently oriented towards parents who express interest in a more custom-built set of learning experiences for their child (~12% of market)

The key market gap is “supply” of accessible educational alternatives (i.e., school and program models that may be in addition to or an alternative to local public schools). For this gap to close, the K-12 ecosystem will need more high-quality Navigators that can bridge the human-centered delivery and scaled impact while also demonstrating a durable organizational model.

The Navigator-type services market opportunity could be worth several billion dollars, as 70% of K-12 parents who want a change in their child’s standard education pathway are looking for and are willing to pay (across all income levels) for such services.

Adam Newman, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Tyton Partners and co-author of Choose to Learn, says, "As the educational landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for stakeholders to support the development of more sustainable Navigator models. By addressing key barriers such as awareness and affordability, Navigators can empower parents with the confidence and tools required to make informed decisions about their children's education—a crucial step in leveling the playing field for K-12 learners nationwide."

Our research indicates that parents are navigating a highly complex K-12 landscape. Navigators play a crucial role in bridging the gap between parent aspirations and actionable steps, providing the personalized support and resources necessary to make informed decisions. We hope our research enlightens the market with what K-12 parents and their children need to help the education landscape evolve and adapt.

Read Choose to Learn: A Breakthrough in K-12 Parent Navigation here.

About Tyton Partners



Tyton Partners is the leading provider of investment banking and strategy consulting services to the global knowledge and information services sector. With offices in New York City and Boston, the firm has an experienced team of bankers and consultants who deliver a unique spectrum of services from mergers and acquisitions and capital markets access to strategy development that helps companies, organizations, and investors navigate the complexities of the education, media, and information markets. Tyton Partners leverages a deep foundation of transactional and advisory experience and an unparalleled level of global relationships to make its clients' aspirations a reality and to catalyze innovation in the sector. Learn more at www.tytonpartners.com.

About Walton Family Foundation

The Walton Family Foundation is, at its core, a family-led foundation. Three generations of the descendants of our founders, Sam and Helen Walton, and their spouses, work together to lead the foundation and create access to opportunity for people and communities. We work in three areas: improving education, protecting rivers and oceans and the communities they support, and investing in our home region of Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta. To learn more, visit waltonfamilyfoundation.org.

About Stand Together Trust

Stand Together Trust invests in social entrepreneurs developing solutions to America’s most pressing problems. Learn more at www.standtogethertrust.org and www.standtogether.org. Join the Stand Together philanthropic community on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

For media inquiries, contact: Zoe Wright-Neil Tyton Partners, Director of Marketing and Business Development zwrightneil@tytonpartners.com