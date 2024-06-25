Data Supporting Nanox.AI Cardiac Solution to Be Presented at 19th Annual Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (“Nanox” or the “Company,” Nasdaq: NNOX), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced that data from five studies supporting the AI Cardiac Solution (HealthCCSng) of its subsidiary, Nanox AI, will be presented at the 19th Annual Meeting of the Society of Cardiovascular Computed Tomography (SCCT), being held July 18-21 in Washington, D.C.



The studies are being presented by esteemed institutions Brigham & Women’s Hospital, Einstein Jefferson Medical Center, Corewell Health, Massachusetts General Hospital and Beilinson Medical Center.

Nanox AI’s Cardiac Solution (HealthCCSng) utilizes medical imaging data from routine chest CT scans to automatically quantify coronary artery calcium (CAC) levels. CAC is known as a strong predictor of future cardiovascular events; patients in the highest CAC category are up to 6x more likely to suffer cardiac events.

The abstract details are as follows:

Title: The Frequency, Prevalence, And Outcomes of Incidentally Detected Coronary Artery Calcium Using Artificial Intelligence Analysis Among Patients with Immune Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (Best Abstract Award Finalist)



Lead Author: Brittany Weber, Brigham & Women’s Hospital



Abstract number: 2024-A-817-SCCT



Presentation date and time: Saturday, July 20, 10:30 AM, Liberty I-M







Title: Optimizing Preventive Cardiology: Harnessing AI for Early Detection of Coronary Artery Disease



Lead author: Dr. Chiduzie Madubata, Einstein Jefferson Medical Center



Abstract number: 2024-A-573-SCCT



Presentation date and time: Friday, July 19, 9:30AM - 10:15AM, Exhibit Hall







Title: AI Empowering Early Detection of CAD Patients for Improved Cardiac Care



Lead author: Dr. David Langholz, Corewell Health



Abstract number: 2024-A-641-SCCT



Presentation date and time: Friday, July 19, 9:30AM - 10:15AM, Exhibit Hall







Title: Artificial-intelligence Based Detection of Coronary Artery Calcium on Chest CT to Enhance Cardiovascular Risk Assessment of Individuals with Elevated Lipoprotein (a)



Lead author: Milena Petranovic, Massachusetts General Hospital



Abstract number: 2024-A-820-SCCT



Presentation date and time: Friday, July 19, 9:30AM - 10:15AM, Exhibit Hall







Title: Opportunistic Screening of Coronary Artery Calcification On Non-gated Conventional CT Scans Using Artificial Intelligence



Lead author: Dr. Ashraf Hamdan, Beilinson Hospital



Abstract number: 2024-A-532-SCCT



Presentation date and time: Saturday, July 20, 9:30AM - 10:15AM, Exhibit Hall



Throughout SCCT, Nanox AI’s representative will also be available for meetings in the Honeysuckle Meeting Room. You can schedule a meeting here.

About Nanox AI

Nanox AI is the deep-learning medical imaging analytics subsidiary of Nanox. Nanox AI’s solutions are developed to target highly prevalent chronic and acute diseases affecting large populations around the world. Leveraging AI technology, Nanox AI helps clinicians extract valuable and actionable clinical insights from routine medical imaging that otherwise may go unnoticed, potentially initiating further medical assessment to establish individual preventative care pathways for patients. For more information, please visit https://www.nanox.vision/ai.

About Nanox

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC— a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Ben Shannon

ICR Westwicke

NanoxPR@icrinc.com

Investor Contact:

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

mike.cavanaugh@westwicke.com