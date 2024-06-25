FuelCell Energy to Help Power UConn’s Innovation Drive Towards 2030 Carbon Neutrality with Solid Oxide Fuel Cells on Storrs Campus

STORRS, Conn. and DANBURY, Conn., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) and the University of Connecticut (UConn) have announced that UConn will use FuelCell Energy’s solid oxide fuel cell technology for its Innovation Partnership Building (IPB) at the UConn Tech Park on its Storrs Campus.



Four of FuelCell Energy’s 250-kilowatt solid oxide fuel cells, with a combined one megawatt of electricity generation capability, will provide power and thermal energy to support current and planned future demand of the IPB—allowing it to operate independently from the local utility grid. FuelCell Energy and UConn will work together as part of a power purchase agreement and will also collaborate on educational opportunities for students that include educational lectures, facility tours, and internship opportunities for engineering students.

UConn’s Sustainable Energy Leadership

UConn is known for both the study and adoption of sustainable energy technologies while supporting the sustainable energy innovation happening in its home state of Connecticut, such as at Connecticut-based FuelCell Energy. This leading public research university has committed to transforming its Storrs flagship campus to carbon neutral by 2030, and the FuelCell Energy platforms are part of these broader sustainable energy efforts.

UConn President Radenka Maric, a recognized global authority on sustainable energy, commented, “This valuable partnership will help UConn to accomplish two critical goals: utilizing clean and sustainable energy sources to power our campuses as we work toward our carbon neutrality goals while at the same time providing research and learning opportunities for members of our campus community.” She added, “Ensuring that UConn is as sustainable as possible and supporting research and innovation in the clean energy field is one of the great challenges of our lifetimes.”

UConn will oversee the technical and programmatic work of eight regional groups called Technical Assistance Partnerships in different parts of the U.S. with its campus serving as the main Technical Analysis and Support Center in the Department of Energy decarbonization project.

FuelCell Energy’s President and CEO Jason Few said, “We are thrilled that our home state university shares our passion and purpose to develop and drive sustainable energy solutions and has been recognized for its leadership in sustainable energy study and adoption. It is an honor to work with President Maric, her administration, research teams, and operations to support UConn’s Innovation Partnership Building and 2030 carbon neutral goal.”

Overview of FuelCell Energy Project at UConn

The FuelCell Energy project at the IPB will be completed in two phases, with two of the 250 kilowatt SOFC units being installed during each phase. Data collected from the fuel cells will be used by students and faculty for academic analysis. After the completion of phase two, the system will be integrated into a building microgrid, and any unused power will be exported to the Eversource grid under the fuel cell net metering tariffs.

Additionally, each unit will be configured to operate in a combined heat and power (“CHP”) mode. This will allow UConn to integrate the thermal energy recovery into the operating thermal system that already exists within the IPB.

“Innovation requires energy, and our leaders have worked hard to establish an environment where our power needs are met without negatively impacting our carbon footprint,” said Pamir Alpay, UConn’s Vice President for Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship. “These fuel cell units will sufficiently power the entire Tech Park, UConn’s nexus for research progress. In the process, we move closer to our goal of carbon neutrality without compromising the needs of our partners and centers that call the Tech Park home.”

About Solid Oxide Fuel Cells

FuelCell Energy’s SOFC system generates 250 kilowatts of reliable, efficient, and low-carbon power per fuel cell and can run on 100% hydrogen, natural gas and hydrogen blend, biogas, or natural gas. The system’s superior fuel efficiency to combustion-based power generation can improve a customer’s return on investment. A clean emissions profile, small footprint, and quiet operation make the fuel cell easy to site in urban areas.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. is a global leader in sustainable energy technologies that address some of the world’s most critical challenges around energy, safety, and global urbanization. It collectively holds 531 fuel cell technology patents in the United States and globally. As a leading global manufacturer of proprietary fuel cell technology platforms, FuelCell Energy is uniquely positioned to serve customers including businesses, utilities, governments, and municipalities with sustainable products and solutions. The company’s solutions are designed to enable a world empowered by sustainable energy, enhancing the quality of life for people around the globe. Learn more at fuelcellenergy.com

About University of Connecticut

The University of Connecticut is a national leader among public research universities, with more than 32,000 students seeking answers to critical questions in classrooms, labs, and the community. A culture of innovation drives this pursuit of knowledge throughout the University’s network of campuses. Connecticut’s commitment to higher education helps UConn attract students who thrive in the most competitive environments, as well as globally renowned faculty members. Our school pride is fueled by a history of success that has made us a standout in Division I athletics. UConn fosters a diverse and vibrant culture that meets the needs and seizes the opportunities of a dynamic global society.

