Proscia And Nucleai Partner To Broaden Access To AI Predictive Biomarkers

Expanding Proscia’s precision medicine AI pipeline will help to optimize clinical trials and improve treatment decisions

PHILADELPHIA and CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proscia® , a global leader in AI-enabled pathology solutions for precision medicine, has partnered with Nucleai , a leading spatial AI biomarker company that maps protein expression and cellular interactions within tissue samples to predict therapeutic outcomes. At the center of the collaboration, the companies will integrate Nucleai’s predictive biomarker solutions into Proscia’s Concentriq® software platform and make them available as part of Proscia’s precision medicine AI portfolio to better inform patient care.



The rise of precision medicine is putting new pressures on diagnostic laboratories to tap into their pathology data, as whole slide images are among the best representations of disease. Nucleai’s predictive biomarkers create an AI-guided spatial map of a patient biopsy that helps these laboratories to target recruitment and optimize execution for the clinical trials they support. The same spatial mapping will also enable Nucleai’s applications to serve as companion diagnostics that match patients to the most effective treatment. Nucleai’s high-quality, scalable AI spatial and digital pathology solutions are adopted by over 60 percent of the top 20 biopharma companies in the world.

“Today’s advanced therapies require advanced diagnostics,” said David West, Proscia’s CEO. “Software-based approaches, made possible by the proliferation of pathology imaging and AI capabilities, offer a radical new option for bringing these treatments to patients. By expanding our AI pipeline with Nucleai’s solutions, we will elevate the role of the diagnostic laboratory in precision medicine to benefit drug developers, pathologists, and patients alike.”

Proscia’s Concentriq is an enterprise pathology platform for all digital pathology data and AI-enabled workflows from discovery to diagnosis. With a growing portfolio of applications from Proscia, Proscia’s customers, and leading third parties, it is addressing the widest range of AI use cases on a single platform. Concentriq is used by 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies and major diagnostic laboratories worldwide.

“Together, Proscia and Nucleai will enable more pathologists and clinicians to convert the complex data from patient biopsies into precise, actionable insights that can drive better clinical trial and diagnostic decisions,” said Avi Veidman, Nucleai’s CEO. “Our partnership holds tremendous promise for advancing next-generation treatment modalities like ADCs, multispecifics, immunotherapy, and combination therapies. With the recent deployment of our technology to aid patient enrollment for an active trial and the growing need for AI-powered biomarkers across trials and diagnostics, this partnership represents a significant step forward in deploying our solutions, at scale. Together with Proscia, we can fundamentally improve the efficiency and effectiveness of introducing groundbreaking treatments and advancing patient care.”

Along with today’s news, Nucleai joins the Proscia Ready partner alliance. Proscia Ready is made up of solution providers helping diagnostic laboratories and life sciences organizations accelerate the scaled adoption of digital pathology with confidence through a comprehensive approach.



About Nucleai

Nucleai is the leading AI-powered spatial biomarker company, driving innovation at the intersection of technology and healthcare. Leveraging military intelligence-grade geospatial analytical methods, it intercepts, interprets, and analyzes complex cellular conversations and spatially oriented interactions within tissue samples, translating them into actionable insights. Nucleai’s platform empowers pathologists and researchers with an AI-powered data-rich action plan, paving the way for more informed decisions in the development of bi-specifics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and immunotherapy. Nucleai's investors include Section 32, Sanofi, Vertex Ventures, M Ventures, and Debiopharm Innovation Fund. It is headquartered in Israel and Chicago. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai .

About Proscia

Proscia is a software company accelerating the transformation to digital pathology to change the way we understand diseases like cancer. Its Concentriq enterprise pathology platform and powerful AI applications are advancing the 150-year-old standard of research and diagnosis towards a data-driven discipline, unlocking new insights that accelerate R&D, improve patient outcomes, and fulfill the promise of precision medicine. Leading diagnostic laboratories and 14 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies rely on Proscia’s software each day. For more information, visit proscia.com .

