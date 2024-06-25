Ekso Bionics Announces Research Partnership with Shepherd Center

Collaboration Expands Use of EksoNR and Ekso Indego Devices in Rehabilitation and Community Settings to Better Improve Patient Quality of Life

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company” or “Ekso”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced a research partnership with Shepherd Center, a renowned rehabilitation hospital in Atlanta, to incorporate EksoNR and Ekso Indego devices across its rehabilitation and community network. Shepherd Center provides world-class clinical care, research, and family support for people experiencing the most complex conditions, including spinal cord and brain injuries, multi-trauma, traumatic amputations, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and pain.

As part of the partnership, Ekso and Shepherd Center will work collaboratively to design a research and training program for the Ekso devices. The experience is expected to contribute to the evolving understanding of best practices for implementing Ekso training into a clinical program, as well as for individual use of the Ekso Indego Personal device.

Shepherd Center will also work with Ekso to design a training program for the Ekso Indego Personal device, which Ekso expects will offer individuals the opportunity to experience and explore exoskeleton technology, empowering those interested in purchasing a home device with the knowledge and skills needed for successful integration into their daily lives. Shepherd Center’s spinal cord injury (SCI) expertise and programming is uniquely positioned to investigate the clinical and quality of life benefits associated with incorporating exoskeleton technology throughout the continuum of care from hospital to home.

“We are thrilled to partner with Shepherd Center to advance the integration of our unique exoskeleton technology in the rehabilitation and community settings,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Ekso Bionics. “This collaboration comes at a pivotal moment, following the recent decision by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services to provide a reimbursement rate for Ekso Indego Personal, opening new avenues for accessibility and patient care to individuals living with SCI. Our research partnership with Shepherd aligns with our mission to empower individuals with mobility challenges and enhance their overall quality of life.”

“Shepherd Center is proud to be at the forefront of innovation in rehabilitation,” said Deborah Backus, PT, Ph.D., FACRM, Vice President of Research and Innovation at Shepherd Center. “We expect that incorporating Ekso’s exoskeleton devices into our rehab center will not only benefit our patients across the continuum of care, but also contribute valuable insights to the broader medical community.”

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. The Company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on X.

Shepherd Center provides world-class clinical care, research, and family support for people experiencing the most complex conditions, including spinal cord and brain injuries, multi-trauma, traumatic amputations, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and pain. An elite center recognized as both Spinal Cord Injury and Traumatic Brain Injury Model Systems, Shepherd Center is ranked by U.S. News as one of the nation’s top hospitals for rehabilitation. Shepherd Center treats thousands of patients annually with expertise and compassion to help them begin again.

