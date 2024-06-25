Food Processing Equipment Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2032
Food Processing Equipment Market
Rising demand for processed and packaged food products is a major factor driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global food processing equipment market size is expected to reach USD 75.56 Billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for processed and packaged food products is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. Food processing equipment increases efficiency of food processing. Processing equipment is designed to meet hygiene and safety standards. For instance, it reduces the risk of contamination and increases the shelf-life of food products, hence driving market revenue growth. Moreover, rising demand for custom-made food processing equipment is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.
Growing technological advancements are major factors contributing to the market revenue growth. Food processing equipment is used to increase quality of their product. Food equipment makers creating devices that can process foods faster while also being more energy and cost-efficient. For instance, bakers across the globe are troubled by issues such as hole creation during improper bread fermentation.
The report on the global Food Processing Equipment market discusses in depth the current and emerging trends of the industry and discusses in detail the advancements in the technological and product sector. The report talks about the current and emerging and disruptive technologies in the healthcare sector that is impacting the market growth. Improvements in service quality, automation, increasing focus on patient-centric approaches, and rapid adoption of telehealth, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, have accelerated the market growth.
Key insights presented in the report:
Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Food Processing Equipment market
Sales revenue by key players and new entrants
Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers
Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures
Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities
The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. Additionally, the report also covers details of the company, such as sales and distribution area, product portfolios, specifications, and others.
The report also discusses key players involved in the market, such as
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, The Middleby Corporation, Tetra Laval, ALFA LAVAL, Krones AG, JBT, SPX Flow, FENCO Food Machinery s.r.l, TNA Australia Pty Limited, WELBILT INC.
as well as new entrants in the market. The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food processing equipment market on the basis of mode of operation, type of equipment, application, technology, end-use, distribution channel, and region:
Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
Manual
Type of Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Pre-Processing Equipment
Processing Equipment
Packaging Equipment
Refrigeration and Freezing Equipment
Cooking and Heating Equipment
Other Equipment
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Bakery & Confectionery
Meat and Poultry
Dairy Products
Beverages
Fruits and Vegetables
Fish and Seafood
Frozen Foods
Cereal and Gains
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Mechanical Processing Equipment
Thermal Processing Equipment
Electromagnetic Processing Equipment
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Food Manufacturers
Foodservice Providers
Retailers
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)
Direct Sales
Distributors
Online Retailers
The report demonstrates the progress and advancement achieved by the global Food Processing Equipment market, including the historical analysis and progress through forecast years. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals. The report provides an accurate estimation by applying SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market.
Key Benefits of Buying the Global Food Processing Equipment Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market
