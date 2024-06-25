Arborist Direct Edinburgh Reminds Homeowners of the Importance of Proper Tree Trimming this Summer

Submit Release
With summer approaching, Arborist Direct Edinburgh is reminding homeowners of the importance of proper tree trimming to maintain the health of their trees.

Summer is an ideal time to assess your trees and address any necessary trimming needs. Trimming removes dead, diseased, or overcrowded branches, allowing sunlight and air to penetrate the canopy.”
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the weather warms up and trees flourish with new growth, Arborist Direct Edinburgh, a leading provider of professional tree care services, is urging homeowners to schedule regular tree trimming this summer. Proper tree trimming not only enhances the beauty of your landscape but also promotes healthy tree growth and prevents potential hazards.

“Summer is an ideal time to assess your trees and address any necessary trimming needs,” says Philip Reeves, a certified tree surgeon at Arborist Direct Edinburgh. “Trimming removes dead, diseased, or overcrowded branches, allowing sunlight and air to penetrate the canopy, which in turn promotes healthy leaf growth and reduces the risk of disease.”

Regular tree trimming also plays a crucial role in safeguarding your property. Overgrown branches can become a safety hazard during storms, posing a threat to your home, power lines, and even people. Trimming also helps to maintain the structural integrity of the tree, preventing branches from breaking off and causing damage.

Don’t wait until a storm hits to address your tree trimming needs. Contact Arborist Direct Edinburgh today for a free consultation and quote. Our experienced and insured arborists will assess your trees and recommend the most appropriate trimming plan to ensure their health and safety throughout the summer and beyond.

Arborist Direct Edinburgh is a fully licensed and insured tree care company serving Edinburgh and the surrounding areas. We offer a comprehensive range of tree care services, including tree trimming, pruning, removal, stump grinding, and more. Our team of certified arborists is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and ensuring the health and beauty of your trees.

